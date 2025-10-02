Carolyn D. Avery Earns NAR Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource® Certification Buyers and Sellers Benefit from REALTOR® Expertise in Distressed Sales
Buyers and Sellers Benefit from REALTOR® Expertise in Distressed Sales
Raleigh, NC, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn D. Avery with Fathom Realty NC has earned the nationally recognized Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource certification. The National Association of REALTORS® offers the SFR® certification to REALTORS® who want to help both buyers and sellers navigate these complicated transactions, as demand for professional expertise with distressed sales grows.
REALTORS® who have earned the SFR® certification know how to help sellers maneuver the complexities of short sales as well as help buyers pursue short sale and foreclosure opportunities.
The certification program includes training on how to qualify sellers for short sales, negotiate with lenders, protect buyers, and limit risk, and provides resources to help REALTORS® stay current on national and state-specific information as the market for these distressed properties evolves. To earn the SFR® certification, REALTORSÆ are required to be in good standing with the National Association of REALTORS®, and complete REBAC’s Short Sales and Foreclosures: What Real Estate Professionals Need to Know course. For more information about the SFR® certification, visit Sfr.realtor/find-an-sfr.
REALTORS® who have earned the SFR® certification know how to help sellers maneuver the complexities of short sales as well as help buyers pursue short sale and foreclosure opportunities.
The certification program includes training on how to qualify sellers for short sales, negotiate with lenders, protect buyers, and limit risk, and provides resources to help REALTORS® stay current on national and state-specific information as the market for these distressed properties evolves. To earn the SFR® certification, REALTORSÆ are required to be in good standing with the National Association of REALTORS®, and complete REBAC’s Short Sales and Foreclosures: What Real Estate Professionals Need to Know course. For more information about the SFR® certification, visit Sfr.realtor/find-an-sfr.
Contact
Fathom Realty NCContact
Carolyn D. Avery
301-385-0745
https://carolynavery.fathomrealty.com/
carolyndavery@gmail.com
Carolyn D. Avery
301-385-0745
https://carolynavery.fathomrealty.com/
carolyndavery@gmail.com
Multimedia
Categories