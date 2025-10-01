UTRS Awarded a Seat On $980 Million Automatic Test Systems Contract
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) was one of 33 companies recently awarded a 10-year, combined $980 million ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) and multiple award contract for Automatic Test Systems (ATS) Acquisition-I.
Marlton, NJ, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) was one of 33 companies recently awarded a 10-year, combined $980 million ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) and multiple award contract for Automatic Test Systems (ATS) Acquisition-I.
Work on this contract – which provides for rapid support and sustainment of the full lifecycle of legacy items and future requirements of the ATSA-I division's portfolio – will serve ATS users across multiple organizations including the U.S. Air Force and other Department of Defense (DoD) services. It will be awarded and performed through identified locations at the individual task order level.
The core of ATS work is to provide a highly mobile, rapidly deployable, reconfigurable test and repair capability for weapons systems to ensure their readiness. UTRS support ranges from research, requirements analysis, design, development, production, and testing to documentation, fielding, training, updates, and maintenance on hardware and software. Over the years, UTRS has developed and supported test systems for Abram’s series tanks, the Bradley fighting vehicle, Paladin Self-propelled Howitzers, Stryker armored combat vehicles, the Kiowa Warrior helicopters, and many other weapons systems.
“We look forward to building on our more than 30-year history of providing ATS services to the U.S. Army and other DoD organizations,” said UTRS Chief Operating Officer David Zalcmann.
Robins Air Force Base in Georgia is the contracting activity for this award.
UTRS, headquartered in Marlton, NJ, and with offices throughout the U.S., provides a wide range of leading-edge engineering, manufacturing, and information technology services to the private and public sectors, primarily the DoD. We are the proud recipient of multiple HIRE Vets Medallion Gold Awards from the Department of Labor for our success in recruiting, hiring, and retaining military veterans.
Read more about UTRS’s related warfighter support capabilities.
Work on this contract – which provides for rapid support and sustainment of the full lifecycle of legacy items and future requirements of the ATSA-I division's portfolio – will serve ATS users across multiple organizations including the U.S. Air Force and other Department of Defense (DoD) services. It will be awarded and performed through identified locations at the individual task order level.
The core of ATS work is to provide a highly mobile, rapidly deployable, reconfigurable test and repair capability for weapons systems to ensure their readiness. UTRS support ranges from research, requirements analysis, design, development, production, and testing to documentation, fielding, training, updates, and maintenance on hardware and software. Over the years, UTRS has developed and supported test systems for Abram’s series tanks, the Bradley fighting vehicle, Paladin Self-propelled Howitzers, Stryker armored combat vehicles, the Kiowa Warrior helicopters, and many other weapons systems.
“We look forward to building on our more than 30-year history of providing ATS services to the U.S. Army and other DoD organizations,” said UTRS Chief Operating Officer David Zalcmann.
Robins Air Force Base in Georgia is the contracting activity for this award.
UTRS, headquartered in Marlton, NJ, and with offices throughout the U.S., provides a wide range of leading-edge engineering, manufacturing, and information technology services to the private and public sectors, primarily the DoD. We are the proud recipient of multiple HIRE Vets Medallion Gold Awards from the Department of Labor for our success in recruiting, hiring, and retaining military veterans.
Read more about UTRS’s related warfighter support capabilities.
Contact
UTRSContact
David Zalcmann
856-667-6770
https://www.utrs.com/
David Zalcmann
856-667-6770
https://www.utrs.com/
Categories