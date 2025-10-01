Darko Lifting Celebrates 3 Years of Global Growth, Shipping Premium Home Gym Equipment to Over 40 Countries
With 50+ premium home gym accessories and powerhouse partnerships with Rogue Fitness, PRX, Ancore, and Beyond Power, Darko Lifting cements its place in the future of lifting culture.
Orange County, CA, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Darko Lifting, the bold force redefining home gym culture, proudly announces its 3-year anniversary. In just three years, Darko has expanded its product line to over 50 premium home gym accessories, shipped to more than 40 countries worldwide, and partnered with some of the most respected names in the industry, including Rogue Fitness, PRX, Ancore, and Beyond Power.
From Garage Roots to Global Reach
Darko Lifting was built for lifters who demand grit, not gimmicks. Founded with the belief that strength isn’t given, it’s earned, Darko has quickly grown from a grassroots startup into a recognized name in the home gym community. The brand has built its reputation by focusing on uncompromising quality, USA made pieces, raw aesthetics, and gear that fuels serious training sessions.
Powerhouse Partnerships
Industry leaders have taken notice. Through collaborations with Rogue Fitness, PRX, Ancore, and Beyond Power, Darko Lifting has solidified its credibility and created opportunities to push the boundaries of what lifters can expect from their equipment.
A Word From Darko
“Three years in, our vision hasn’t changed: create home gym products that are built to last, made in the USA, and designed to make every lift more efficient. Darko exists to support the lifter who grinds in their garage, basement, or backyard, and we’re proud to be part of that journey.”
The Darko Community
From garage gyms to pro-level training spaces, Darko Lifting has built a loyal following of lifters who embody the brand’s mindset. Through customer spotlights, global shipping, and appearances at HomeGym Con, Darko has created a community that thrives on pushing limits together.
What’s Next
Looking forward, Darko Lifting plans to expand its product line even further, continue building high-profile collaborations, and host global campaigns that keep the lifting world on edge.
About Darko Lifting
Darko started designing gym equipment to create unique products and accessories that reflect his passion for lifting, while maximizing space and utility. Recognizing that the main obstacle for most home gym owners is limited space, he set out to provide equipment that offers better options for people to grow their gyms.
Darko Lifting is a premium home gym brand born from the belief that strength comes from discipline, grit, and relentless work. Offering more than 50 home gym accessories trusted by lifters worldwide, Darko is more than gear, it’s a mindset.
www.DarkoLifting.com
