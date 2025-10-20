SOOPmedia Acquires Planksip: Expanding the Boundaries of Philosophical Publishing and AI-Powered Community Engagement
Brooklyn, WI, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Something Or Other Publishing (DBA SOOPmedia) proudly announces its acquisition of Planksip, one of Canada’s leading independent philosophy platforms.
With this bold move, SOOPmedia accelerates its mission to deliver dynamic, thought-provoking content and establishes a formal presence in Canada for the first time. The acquisition marks SOOPmedia’s debut corporate purchase and promises a new era of collaboration and technological innovation across North America’s philosophy and publishing communities. SOOPmedia is currently working with Startups.com on its seed round of funding to expand even further.
Planksip has been a fixture in the digital philosophy landscape, hosting over 400 active members, 6 published authors, and generating thousands of views each month through original articles, video conversations, and panel discussions. Since its founding, Planksip has built a vibrant community of thinkers, writers, and lifelong learners passionate about exploring big questions and sharing diverse viewpoints. Its integration into SOOPmedia’s ecosystem brings fresh voices and a ready audience eager for deeper engagement and new content formats.
“This is a surprising and exciting milestone for SOOPmedia,” said VP of Brand and Creative, Cameron Lee Cowan. “Planksip’s dedication to meaningful conversations and its strong Canadian roots provide us with a one-of-a-kind platform as we further our expansion strategy. We very much look forward to welcoming Planksip’s vibrant contributor base and to working together to build something extraordinary.”
Planksip’s established content pipeline and authorial talent, including contributors like Brent Antonson and Steve Keen, make it an ideal partner as SOOPmedia invests in content depth and breadth. The acquisition opens the door to expanded programming, joint editorial projects, and an immediate increase in audience reach for the SOOP platform.
Looking ahead, SOOPmedia plans to expand Planksip’s membership offerings, tapping into new partnerships and broadening access for both established philosophers and curious newcomers. In the coming months, Planksip will launch new content with philosopher Joseph Atman, along with continued contributions from its author network.
Taking innovation a step further, SOOPmedia will partner with XpertLoop to deploy cutting-edge AI agents to assist curators on the Planksip platform in late 2025. With the aid of these AI agents, curators will be enabled to craft high volumes of expert-level answers from platform participants, blending the wisdom of Planksip contributors with interactive technological tools to further empower community dialogue.
Planksip Founder, Daniel Sanderson, said:
“Joining the SOOPmedia family is a natural next step for our community. I am thrilled to see the Planksip mission taken forward with fresh resources, visionary publishing leadership, and the latest technology to make our work even more accessible and engaging. This is an exciting moment for philosophy lovers across North America.”
With this acquisition, both SOOPmedia and Planksip readers can expect more robust programming, seamless collaboration, and continued dedication to asking the big questions—now on an even grander stage.
About SOOPmedia
SOOPmedia is the natural evolution of Something or Other Publishing LLC, a groundbreaking hybrid publishing company established in 2012 to connect passionate creators with global audiences. SOOPmedia supports thought leaders in producing original content across genres and platforms, focusing on engaging communities around stories that matter.
About Planksip
Planksip is an independent philosophy publication based in Vancouver, BC, known for its rich editorial programs, expert contributors, and thriving community of readers and writers. The platform publishes articles, interviews, and multimedia content aimed at sparking meaningful conversations on philosophy and culture.
Media Contacts:
For press inquiries or to learn more about this announcement, contact:
Jesus E. Bracho, Marketing Director, SOOPmedia
contact@soopllc.com
Daniel Sanderson, Founder, Planksip
daniel.sanderson@planksip.org
For more news about SOOPmedia and Planksip, visit soopmedia.net and planksip.org.
With this bold move, SOOPmedia accelerates its mission to deliver dynamic, thought-provoking content and establishes a formal presence in Canada for the first time. The acquisition marks SOOPmedia’s debut corporate purchase and promises a new era of collaboration and technological innovation across North America’s philosophy and publishing communities. SOOPmedia is currently working with Startups.com on its seed round of funding to expand even further.
Planksip has been a fixture in the digital philosophy landscape, hosting over 400 active members, 6 published authors, and generating thousands of views each month through original articles, video conversations, and panel discussions. Since its founding, Planksip has built a vibrant community of thinkers, writers, and lifelong learners passionate about exploring big questions and sharing diverse viewpoints. Its integration into SOOPmedia’s ecosystem brings fresh voices and a ready audience eager for deeper engagement and new content formats.
“This is a surprising and exciting milestone for SOOPmedia,” said VP of Brand and Creative, Cameron Lee Cowan. “Planksip’s dedication to meaningful conversations and its strong Canadian roots provide us with a one-of-a-kind platform as we further our expansion strategy. We very much look forward to welcoming Planksip’s vibrant contributor base and to working together to build something extraordinary.”
Planksip’s established content pipeline and authorial talent, including contributors like Brent Antonson and Steve Keen, make it an ideal partner as SOOPmedia invests in content depth and breadth. The acquisition opens the door to expanded programming, joint editorial projects, and an immediate increase in audience reach for the SOOP platform.
Looking ahead, SOOPmedia plans to expand Planksip’s membership offerings, tapping into new partnerships and broadening access for both established philosophers and curious newcomers. In the coming months, Planksip will launch new content with philosopher Joseph Atman, along with continued contributions from its author network.
Taking innovation a step further, SOOPmedia will partner with XpertLoop to deploy cutting-edge AI agents to assist curators on the Planksip platform in late 2025. With the aid of these AI agents, curators will be enabled to craft high volumes of expert-level answers from platform participants, blending the wisdom of Planksip contributors with interactive technological tools to further empower community dialogue.
Planksip Founder, Daniel Sanderson, said:
“Joining the SOOPmedia family is a natural next step for our community. I am thrilled to see the Planksip mission taken forward with fresh resources, visionary publishing leadership, and the latest technology to make our work even more accessible and engaging. This is an exciting moment for philosophy lovers across North America.”
With this acquisition, both SOOPmedia and Planksip readers can expect more robust programming, seamless collaboration, and continued dedication to asking the big questions—now on an even grander stage.
About SOOPmedia
SOOPmedia is the natural evolution of Something or Other Publishing LLC, a groundbreaking hybrid publishing company established in 2012 to connect passionate creators with global audiences. SOOPmedia supports thought leaders in producing original content across genres and platforms, focusing on engaging communities around stories that matter.
About Planksip
Planksip is an independent philosophy publication based in Vancouver, BC, known for its rich editorial programs, expert contributors, and thriving community of readers and writers. The platform publishes articles, interviews, and multimedia content aimed at sparking meaningful conversations on philosophy and culture.
Media Contacts:
For press inquiries or to learn more about this announcement, contact:
Jesus E. Bracho, Marketing Director, SOOPmedia
contact@soopllc.com
Daniel Sanderson, Founder, Planksip
daniel.sanderson@planksip.org
For more news about SOOPmedia and Planksip, visit soopmedia.net and planksip.org.
Contact
SOOPmediaContact
Jesus E. Bracho
213-952-9557
soopmedia.net
Jesus E. Bracho
213-952-9557
soopmedia.net
Categories