Hemp Lies Exposed 2025: Cbdeeme Unmasks the Myths Holding Back America’s Wellness Revolution

Wellness brand Cbdeeme is tackling misinformation head-on with a nationwide awareness push. The campaign confronts six of the most common hemp myths—covering safety, legality, and effectiveness—and provides consumers with fact-based clarity. By addressing persistent misconceptions, Cbdeeme empowers shoppers to make more confident, informed wellness choices.