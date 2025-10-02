Hemp Lies Exposed 2025: Cbdeeme Unmasks the Myths Holding Back America’s Wellness Revolution
Wellness brand Cbdeeme is tackling misinformation head-on with a nationwide awareness push. The campaign confronts six of the most common hemp myths—covering safety, legality, and effectiveness—and provides consumers with fact-based clarity. By addressing persistent misconceptions, Cbdeeme empowers shoppers to make more confident, informed wellness choices.
Atlanta, GA, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Misinformation about hemp and CBD continues to spread, even as consumer demand grows and scientific research expands. To set the record straight, wellness brand Cbdeeme today announced the launch of its new educational campaign, Hemp Lies Exposed 2025, tackling six of the most persistent myths surrounding hemp-derived products.
“People still ask us if hemp gets you high, or if CBD doesn’t work at all,” said Toby Streett, founder of Cbdeeme. “The truth is very different. Hemp and marijuana are not the same, and high-quality hemp products can provide real benefits when sourced and tested responsibly. With Hemp Lies Exposed 2025, we’re giving consumers the clarity they deserve.”
Six Myths Debunked
Myth 1: Hemp Gets You High
The Truth: Hemp legally contains less than 0.3% THC—too little to cause intoxication. Instead, hemp delivers clarity, balance, and relief without a foggy “high.”
Myth 2: All Hemp Products Are the Same
The Truth: Quality varies widely. Cbdeeme partners only with brands that publish Certificates of Analysis and emphasize transparency.
Myth 3: CBD Doesn’t Work
The Truth: Reviews from the NCCIH suggest CBD may support sleep, stress relief, and pain management. Dosing and consistency matter.
Myth 4: Hemp Products Are Unsafe for Everyone
The Truth: Hemp is federally legal. The risks come from untested, unregulated products. Cbdeeme carefully vets every brand.
Myth 5: Only Marijuana Has Real Benefits
The Truth: Hemp-derived cannabinoids like Delta-8, THCA, and full-spectrum CBD interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system just like marijuana.
Myth 6: If It’s on the Shelf, It Must Be Safe
The Truth: Availability doesn’t guarantee safety. Many products are sold without proper testing. Transparency and lab results are essential.
Real Stories, Real Impact
The campaign also highlights real-life examples of hemp’s impact, including the story of Charlotte Figi, whose dramatic reduction in seizures after using hemp-derived CBD oil inspired the brand Charlotte’s Web and shifted national understanding of cannabis wellness.
“Charlotte’s story shows why education matters,” added Streett. “Behind every myth, there are real people who find real relief. And the burden of educating the public and shining the light on the true benefits of CBD and hemp products is on our back and we’re embracing the challenge. As someone who turned to CBD during my own recovery from alcoholism, I know firsthand how powerful safe, transparent hemp products can be. That’s why education isn’t optional—it’s personal.”
About Cbdeeme
Cbdeeme is an e-commerce and educational platform dedicated to making CBD, hemp, and cannabinoid wellness accessible, transparent, and trustworthy. From curated product collections to tools like the CBD Dosing Guide for Anxiety and a robust Learning Center, Cbdeeme helps consumers navigate hemp with confidence.
Contact
Toby Streett
617-620-9725
cbdeeme.com
