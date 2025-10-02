Jeff Storer Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Creative and Performing Arts
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Jeff Storer (Rollins College) as the 2025 Pillar of Leadership in Creative and Performing Arts recipient. As co-founder and Artistic Director of Manbites Dog Theater, Storer has directed 150+ productions, championed bold and socially relevant works, and inspired generations through his visionary leadership in the performing arts.
LEXINGTON, VA, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, is proud to announce Jeff Storer as the recipient of the 2025 Pillar of Leadership in Creative and Performing Arts award. Storer is a 1975 initiate of the Rollins College O∆K Circle, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.
For over four decades, Mr. Storer has embodied the very essence of creative leadership. As co-founder and Artistic Director of Manbites Dog Theater, he created something extraordinary—a theater company that dared to bite back at convention, to challenge audiences, and to give voice to stories that demanded to be told. His professional life also speaks volumes about his commitment to meaningful theater. He has directed over 150 full-length productions and consistently championed plays that tackle sensitive and often controversial topics. His productions have included everything from Shakespeare to contemporary works dealing with social justice, identity, and the human condition.
The announcement was made by Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., O∆K president and chief executive officer. “Omicron Delta Kappa is thrilled to recognize Mr. Storer. He has built institutions, nurtured talent, championed important causes, and created a legacy that will influence generations of theater artists,” Waller said. “He is a true leader, a visionary artist, and a devoted champion of the transformative power of theater.”
The Pillar of Leadership in Creative and Performing Arts is bestowed on Omicron Delta Kappa members who have demonstrated excellence in artistic endeavor combined with the rare ability to inspire, nurture, and elevate others. It acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their professional and personal lives, contributing significantly to their communities and beyond.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
