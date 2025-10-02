Jeff Storer Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Creative and Performing Arts

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Jeff Storer (Rollins College) as the 2025 Pillar of Leadership in Creative and Performing Arts recipient. As co-founder and Artistic Director of Manbites Dog Theater, Storer has directed 150+ productions, championed bold and socially relevant works, and inspired generations through his visionary leadership in the performing arts.