Brittneye Turns Miracle Motherhood Into a Music Movement
Told she would never conceive, Brittneye welcomed miracle twins during the pandemic. Their birth inspired her rebirth as an artist. With The Pisces, she blends R&B, pop, and hip-hop into anthems of resilience to inspire millennial moms to live unapologetically authentic.
Dallas, TX, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After ten years of being told she could not conceive, this Texas born native and her husband welcomed the miracle birth of twin daughters. The experience became the catalyst for Brittneye's rebirth, not just as a mother but as an artist reclaiming her dream. "The birth of our twins gave me hope and fuel to dream again. If one dream can come true, another one can too!"
The birth of miracle twins inspired The Pisces, a 21-track album that took exactly 3 years to complete. Available on all streaming platforms, Friday, October 10, The Pisces is more than music—it’s an anthem of resilience for millennial moms balancing motherhood, identity, and dreams in today's world. "I believe women can have it all if we eliminate doubt, trust our vision, and surround ourselves with loving, talented, dedicated people. The Pisces is for women who want to live unapologetically authentic and dance like no one's watching."
"I'm not waiting for someone to give me the green light. I decide. I choose. I am the green light." Instead of waiting for an invitation to the table, Brittneye decided to build her own! She is the owner and proprietor of both the label, Artists Manifesto, and the Artists Manifesto Podcast, exploring music industry history, millennial moms in music, and the future of the music industry.
To follow her journey through social media, her handle is @brittneyemusic on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
