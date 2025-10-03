Saelig Announces the Cambrionix ThunderSync5-C16 PD - the World’s Fastest Enterprise USB Hub

Thunderbolt 5 technology powers this next-generation hub for software testing, device refurbishment, and mobile device management in education, enterprise and retail, cutting mobile device testing time from hours to minutes. Up to 7x faster data processing and 8x faster charging than alternatives and 25% faster than ThunderSync3.