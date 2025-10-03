National Nonprofit Tuesday's Children Commemorates 24 Years of Impact & Honors Bob Pisani, Long-Time CNBC Correspondent
Charity Gala to Recognize Author, Speaker, and Former CNBC On-Air Talent with the Keep the Promise Award at the 2025 Casino Night charity gala on November 6 at Ascent Lounge in New York City. Tuesday’s Children invites individuals and corporations to take part in this year’s gala — whether by attending, sponsoring, or donating auction items — to ensure continued support for families who have endured unimaginable loss. Details are available now at www.tuesdayschildren.org/casino.
New York, NY, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tuesday’s Children, a national nonprofit organization that serves families impacted loss and illness related to September 11 as well as families who have experienced loss related to post-9/11 military service announced today it will host its annual Casino Night charity gala on Thursday, November 6 at Ascent Lounge, Columbus Circle, NYC from 6:00 PM–10:00 PM. Tuesday’s Children invites individuals and corporations to take part in this year’s gala — whether by attending, sponsoring, or donating auction items — to ensure continued support for families who have endured unimaginable loss. Details are available now at www.tuesdayschildren.org/casino.
This year, Tuesday’s Children honors Bob Pisani, award-winning financial journalist, keynote speaker, author, and CNBC Senior Markets Correspondent, 1990-2025. Mr. Pisani will receive the Keep the Promise Award — an award presented annually to individuals whose resilience, leadership, and commitment embody Tuesday’s
Children pledge to Keep the Promise to those we serve.
On the morning of September 11, 2001, Bob Pisani was one block away when the second tower was hit by a plane. He reported from both outside and inside the NYSE that day and on the World Trade Center site that afternoon. In the days that followed, his reporting helped Americans understand both the economic and human impact of the attacks. Tuesday’s Children is proud to present Mr. Pisani with the Keep the Promise Award in recognition of his steadfast efforts in broadcast journalism, financial education, and continued impact as an engaging speaker making the interconnectedness of world markets accessible.
“I am honored to accept this award, but more importantly I am honored to keep alive the memory of the more than 2,600 people who died at Trade Center that day,” Pisani said. “We also honor the victims’ families and friends, survivors, first responders, volunteers, and millions of Americans who contributed time and money to aid in the rebuilding."
"As a New Yorker working at Instinet on September 11, 2001, I was invited to a Risk Waters fintech event at Windows on the World and, fortunately, did not attend that day, however, tragically, two cherished colleagues attended, and their memory, along with that of everyone who perished, remains with me always, woven into the fabric of our city. In the wake of this tragedy, voices like CNBC’s Bob Pisani provided much-needed clarity and compassion. Reporting from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Bob exemplified resilience, strength, and empathy, helping the world grasp the profound impact on our lives and city. It has been a true privilege to collaborate with Bob over the years and to celebrate his extraordinary 30+ year career at our upcoming gala. His steady presence during New York’s darkest hours and unwavering dedication to honest, heartfelt journalism have set a standard for our entire industry,” said Silvia Davi, President of V&S Strategic Consulting and Board Member of Tuesday’s Children.
“This year’s Casino Night commemorates Tuesday’s Children’s 24-year history of serving those impacted by 9/11 and its aftermath, highlights the continued services available to the 9/11 and military communities, and honors the storytellers who ensure we never forget — inspiring us to continue turning pain into purpose for future generations,” reflects Becky Rossman, Tuesday’s Children’s Chief Executive Officer. "In reflecting on the tremendous 24-year history of this organization, the commitment to supporting families impacted by 9/11 and military loss has remained at the core. The organization remains steadfast in its mission to provide mentoring, peer support, family engagement, and community-building programs that honor the past while building hope for the future.”
Guests will enjoy a lively casino-style evening featuring gaming tables, live music, exciting prizes, and auction items, along with hors d’oeuvres, dinner, and an open bar.
Event Details
Event: Tuesday’s Children Casino Night
Date & Time: Thursday, November 6, 2025, 6:00pm – 10:00pm
Location: Ascent Lounge, 10 Columbus Circle, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019
Details, tickets and sponsorships available at www.tuesdayschildren.org/casino
For more information, contact Jen Henriquez: jen@tuesdayschildren.org, 516-726-4129
Proceeds & Impact
Join them in honoring resilience, celebrating community, and keeping the promise to never forget. Funds raised from Casino Night directly support Tuesday’s Children’s programs for those coping with trauma and loss. This includes:
• Mentorship initiatives that match caring adults with children who lost a parent in post-9/11 military service.
• Peer support networks that connect families and individuals with others who share similar experiences.
• Family engagement activities designed to foster healing, resilience, and community.
• Community-building events that honor the past while helping families look to the future with strength and hope.
About Tuesday’s Children
Tuesday’s Children was founded in 2001 to support the children impacted in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 with a mission of supporting them into adulthood. As the organization grew, services expanded to include parents and caregivers, those impacted by the long-term health consequences of that day, and in 2015, military families of the fallen, supporting families of those who answered the call to service after of 9/11 and gave the ultimate sacrifice
