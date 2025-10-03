National Nonprofit Tuesday's Children Commemorates 24 Years of Impact & Honors Bob Pisani, Long-Time CNBC Correspondent

Charity Gala to Recognize Author, Speaker, and Former CNBC On-Air Talent with the Keep the Promise Award at the 2025 Casino Night charity gala on November 6 at Ascent Lounge in New York City. Tuesday’s Children invites individuals and corporations to take part in this year’s gala — whether by attending, sponsoring, or donating auction items — to ensure continued support for families who have endured unimaginable loss. Details are available now at www.tuesdayschildren.org/casino.