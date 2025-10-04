Zatik Naturals: Authentic Organic Beauty, Powered by Science
Zatik Naturals, a California-based USDA-certified organic brand, is redefining clean beauty with authentically natural, high-performance skincare, haircare, and wellness products.
Burbank, CA, October 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zatik is a family-owned company in Glendale that handcrafts its products using bioactive botanicals, CO2 extracts, and a unique organic emulsifier system. The result is safe, effective products made without parabens, sulfates, GMOs, or harsh chemicals.
Already trusted in Whole Foods, Erewhon, Mother’s Market, Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres, and Vitacost.com, Zatik is expanding to reach even more conscious consumers nationwide. Hero products include Black Seed Oil Softgels & Liquid, the Healthy & Shiny Haircare Collection, and the Solar Mineral Sunscreen.
Zatik has new products coming soon, such as Pink Grapefruit Body Care, Cool Mint Toothpaste, and a Kids Line. The company remains committed to its mission: “Always Natural, Always You.”
