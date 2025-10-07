Mastiff Equity Partners Acquires 340 E Lakewood Retail Center, Expanding Holland Portfolio
The 8,800-square-foot strip center offers prime visibility along East Lakewood Boulevard near major retailers and highway access.
Holland, MI, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mastiff Equity Partners, a Holland, Michigan-based private real estate firm, today announced the acquisition of 340 E Lakewood Blvd, an 8,800-square-foot strip center located on the north side of Holland. Built in 1995, the property features three retail units and combines modern functionality with a high-traffic location.
Positioned along East Lakewood Boulevard near major national retailers and just minutes from highway access, the center benefits from strong visibility and thousands of vehicles passing daily. Two of the center’s three units are currently leased to established tenants—a fitness business and a tanning salon—while the third unit is expected to be leased soon to a strong local retailer.
“We saw an opportunity to acquire a well-located retail center in one of Holland’s busiest corridors,” said Andy Hagans, founder of Mastiff Equity Partners. “East Lakewood Boulevard is a thriving commercial hub, and this property fits perfectly with our strategy of investing in high-quality assets across West Michigan.”
With this acquisition, Mastiff Equity Partners continues to expand its portfolio of high-quality assets in key Southwest Michigan markets.
Visit https://mastiffequity.com to learn more about Mastiff Equity Partners and the firm’s property portfolio.
About Mastiff Equity Partners
Mastiff Equity Partners is a real estate investment firm specializing in commercial properties across Southwest Michigan. Rooted in deep local knowledge and long-term relationships, the firm takes a strategic approach to identifying, acquiring, and managing properties that add value to both its portfolio and the communities it serves. Mastiff’s focus includes dynamic markets such as Holland, Saugatuck, Grand Rapids, and other growing cities throughout the region.
Mastiff Equity Partners was founded by Andy Hagans, an entrepreneur with a passion for private equity and real estate. Andy is also a partner at OpportunityZones.com, a leading platform in the Opportunity Zone industry that has assisted numerous private real estate firms in their capital raises. He is a frequent speaker at industry events, including as a guest lecturer at Notre Dame’s Fitzgerald Institute for Real Estate.
Positioned along East Lakewood Boulevard near major national retailers and just minutes from highway access, the center benefits from strong visibility and thousands of vehicles passing daily. Two of the center’s three units are currently leased to established tenants—a fitness business and a tanning salon—while the third unit is expected to be leased soon to a strong local retailer.
“We saw an opportunity to acquire a well-located retail center in one of Holland’s busiest corridors,” said Andy Hagans, founder of Mastiff Equity Partners. “East Lakewood Boulevard is a thriving commercial hub, and this property fits perfectly with our strategy of investing in high-quality assets across West Michigan.”
With this acquisition, Mastiff Equity Partners continues to expand its portfolio of high-quality assets in key Southwest Michigan markets.
Visit https://mastiffequity.com to learn more about Mastiff Equity Partners and the firm’s property portfolio.
About Mastiff Equity Partners
Mastiff Equity Partners is a real estate investment firm specializing in commercial properties across Southwest Michigan. Rooted in deep local knowledge and long-term relationships, the firm takes a strategic approach to identifying, acquiring, and managing properties that add value to both its portfolio and the communities it serves. Mastiff’s focus includes dynamic markets such as Holland, Saugatuck, Grand Rapids, and other growing cities throughout the region.
Mastiff Equity Partners was founded by Andy Hagans, an entrepreneur with a passion for private equity and real estate. Andy is also a partner at OpportunityZones.com, a leading platform in the Opportunity Zone industry that has assisted numerous private real estate firms in their capital raises. He is a frequent speaker at industry events, including as a guest lecturer at Notre Dame’s Fitzgerald Institute for Real Estate.
Contact
Mastiff Equity Partners LLCContact
James A Hagans
(616) 202-1181
https://mastiffequity.com
James A Hagans
(616) 202-1181
https://mastiffequity.com
Categories