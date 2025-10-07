Lionel Henderson Leads Initiative to Break the Cycle of Homelessness
Indianapolis, IN, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Safe Path Indy Housing, founded by Lionel Henderson earlier this year, is creating a transformative path forward for individuals transitioning out of incarceration. By providing rapid rehousing and supportive services, the organization is working to end the cycle of homelessness and create lasting stability.
Lionel Henderson, a former tech entrepreneur at Lion Technologies in Los Angeles, relocated to Indiana with a mission to build community impact. Through Safe Path Indy Housing, he is committed to offering immediate, compassionate housing solutions to those reintegrating into society.
“Safe Path Indy Housing is more than just a housing program — it’s about restoring dignity, building trust, and creating real opportunities for people who deserve a second chance,” said Henderson.
In just six months since opening its doors, Safe Path Indy Housing has grown from serving zero individuals to housing more than 50 people. This rapid growth underscores both the urgent need for transitional housing in Indianapolis and the effectiveness of Safe Path’s approach.
Each resident is provided not only with a safe place to live but also with furnishings and support services tailored to help them succeed long term. For many, this has been the first time they’ve had a stable environment to call home after incarceration.
The results speak for themselves: individuals who might otherwise face homelessness are now gaining the foundation needed to reintegrate into society, pursue employment, and rebuild relationships with their families.
As the initiative continues to expand, Henderson’s vision remains clear: to provide a safe, supportive environment where people can heal, grow, and contribute positively to the community.
For more information, or to learn how you can get involved, please visit our webpage.
Contact
Safe Path Indy HousingContact
Tyler Watkins
463-800-7373
www.safepathindy.org
