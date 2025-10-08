Astrana Health and Intermountain Partner to Expand Access to Care Across Southern Nevada
Astrana Health and Intermountain Health have partnered to expand access to care across Southern Nevada. The collaboration will integrate provider networks, launch new clinics and care centers, and improve coordination to enhance quality, reduce costs, and address health equity. Focused on underserved communities, the initiative aims to strengthen the region’s healthcare infrastructure and improve patient outcomes.
Las Vegas, NV, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Astrana Health’s Nevada market today announced a strategic partnership with Intermountain Health to jointly expand and enhance healthcare services across Southern Nevada. The collaboration seeks to elevate care quality, broaden primary care access, and strengthen health infrastructure, especially in underserved communities.
Key Highlights
The partnership will integrate Astrana’s local network of providers and ambulatory services with Intermountain’s health system capabilities.
Planned initiatives include new clinic sites, preventative care concierge centers, coordination platforms, and infrastructure investments.
Shared goals: reduce overall cost of care, improve health equity, advance care continuity, and strengthen resilience of the regional healthcare ecosystem.
Strategic Rationale
Southern Nevada faces ongoing challenges: patient travel burdens and access issues and disjointed care coordination. Under this collaboration:
Patients will access more services locally, reducing travel and wait times.
Cost efficiencies will be achieved via scale, shared technology, and care management.
The combined footprint and reputation position the region to attract investments, researchers, and clinical talent.
Quotes
“This partnership marks a turning point for health in Nevada while expanding access for patients of all types with a partner who cares about long-term viability and coordination,” said Lucas Taylor, President of Astrana Health. “By combining Astrana’s broad geographic presence and clinical expertise with Intermountain’s quality and coordination, we can bring high-value care closer to patients and their families.”
“Our mission is to help people live their healthiest lives possible, foster innovation, and make Southern Nevada a model region for health care. Our partnership with Astana Health will collectively help achieve this goal.” said Jeremy Cox, Market Vice President Intermountain Health.
“Patients shouldn’t have to leave the state for critical services,” said Kgosi Kesiilwe, local Medicare broker. “This is more than infrastructure — it's about dignity, access, and community health.”
About Astrana Health (Nevada)
Astrana Health connects providers and communities across Nevada, offering comprehensive services from primary to multispecialty care. The Nevada network includes over 1,000 providers serving diverse populations across Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, and beyond.
About Intermountain Health
Intermountain Health operates medical facilities in Nevada and in five other western states. Intermountain is a nonprofit system of 34 hospitals, approximately 400 clinics, medical groups with some 4,600 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.
Media Contact
Astrana Health Nevada
Name: Jesse Blancas
Title: Director, Network Management & Market Growth
Email: Jesse.Blancas@astranahealth.com
Phone: 725-228-5236
Intermountain Health
Name: Brad Gillman
Title: Media Relations Manager
Email: brad.gillman@imail.org
Phone: 385-315-8949
