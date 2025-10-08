Church Security Conference to Enhance Safety in Houses of Worship
Church Security Conference in the Lansing, Michigan area, welcome all religious faiths - November 21, and 22, at Graham Church in Perry, MI.
Lansing, MI, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Event Scheduled for November 21 and 22 in Perry, MI
The Church Safety Guys proudly announces the upcoming "Church Security Conference," set to take place on November 21 and 22 at Graham Church in Perry, MI. This essential event aims to equip church leaders, security personnel, and community members with the knowledge and skills necessary to ensure a safer worship environment.
In light of recent incidents involving active shooters and safety threats in houses of worship, this conference is more critical than ever. Attendees will learn from experts in church safety and security, gaining insights into effective church assessments, proactive security measures, and community involvement strategies. The two-day program will cover a range of topics, including emergency response planning, threat assessment, and the integration of security technologies.
“This conference is designed to empower churches by providing them with the resources and training necessary to enhance their safety protocols,” said Dr. James McGarvey, spokesperson for The Church Safety Guys. “By fostering community involvement and education, we aim to create a safer environment for worshippers everywhere.”
Participants will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on workshops and discussions, network with fellow attendees, and hear from industry experts with real-world experience in church safety and security.
To register or obtain more information on the Church Security Conference, please visit www.churchfacilitysecurity.com or contact them at 614-493-6477. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.
Join them in their mission to promote church safety and security, ensuring that every worshipper feels protected and at peace during their time of worship.
