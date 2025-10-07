1985 Games - a New D&D Book and Board Game Inspired by Studio Ghibli & Legend of Zelda
1985 Games, creators of Obojima: Tales From The Tall Grass, have returned to Kickstarter with an all-new book from the world of Obojima, their D&D campaign setting inspired by the breathtaking films of Studio Ghibli and the popular game series The Legend of Zelda. Additionally, they’re making their board game debut with the release of Yanari: The Witches Market, a 2-4 player game set in the titular market of Yanari.
Contact
