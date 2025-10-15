Children’s Museum of Brownsville Hosts Halloween Bash on October 25
Brownsville, TX, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Children’s Museum of Brownsville will welcome families for its annual Halloween Bash on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. This fun-filled celebration invites children and their families to enjoy a magical day of seasonal activities, crafts, and interactive learning in a safe and festive environment.
Throughout the event, visitors can participate in Halloween-themed art projects, hands-on science activities, and creative play experiences designed to spark imagination and excitement. Costumes are encouraged, and families will have the chance to take part in festive photo opportunities and museum programming tailored to the holiday.
The Halloween Bash is part of the museum’s ongoing commitment to providing memorable educational experiences for children in the community. With engaging staff and a welcoming atmosphere, the event offers families an opportunity to celebrate together while exploring the museum’s exhibits and programs.
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville invites families across the region to attend and make the most of this seasonal tradition. For more information, please visit cmbkids.org or contact the museum directly.
They would also like to give a big thank-you to their amazing sponsors: Brownsville Public Utility Board, and HEB for helping make this community tradition possible.
Felipe Pena
956-548-9300
cmbkids.org
