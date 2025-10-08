Alexia L. Ramos Honored as Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Glendale, AZ, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alexia L. Ramos is a dedicated professional in the beauty and cosmetics industry, well-known for her expertise in makeup artistry and her entrepreneurial spirit. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Ramos specializes in enhancing her clients’ natural beauty for special events.
Ramos is a licensed cosmetologist and is currently pursuing an Associate of Applied Science in business at the Arizona School of Real Estate and Business, with graduation expected by the end of 2025.
Through her business, Diamond Redd Artistry Travel Beauty Salon, Ramos leads a talented team that brings luxury beauty services directly to clients’ doors. The company offers makeup, hairstyling, nail care, and customized beauty experiences for weddings, events, and beyond—serving clients not just in Arizona, but across the country.
Committed to uplifting and empowering every client, Ramos makes them feel seen and celebrated during life’s most important moments. Her offerings go further than beauty services, including exclusive products, event enhancements like food truck services and photography, and even DJ entertainment. In addition, Ramos has a creative hand in shoe design and Diamond Redd Artistry also features a distinctive shoe line, Diamond Redd Fashion Forward, with designs crafted in Italy and styled for any occasion.
Ramos’ expertise also includes television appearances, inspirational speaking, and creative pursuits as an author and singer/songwriter. Her personal journey—from overcoming significant trauma and adversity in the foster care system to building a thriving business as a single mother—fuels her passion for helping others break cycles of hardship. Through her story and her work, Alexia aims to inspire and empower women, ensuring that future generations can live free from the struggles she faced.
“I speak love and growth onto others,” says Ramos. “I’m here to change generational curses. Therefore my babies don't have to be warriors like I was. I will win the war so they can be free.”
Outside of her professional life, Alexia enjoys singing, writing music, and spending quality time with her family.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Ramos is a licensed cosmetologist and is currently pursuing an Associate of Applied Science in business at the Arizona School of Real Estate and Business, with graduation expected by the end of 2025.
Through her business, Diamond Redd Artistry Travel Beauty Salon, Ramos leads a talented team that brings luxury beauty services directly to clients’ doors. The company offers makeup, hairstyling, nail care, and customized beauty experiences for weddings, events, and beyond—serving clients not just in Arizona, but across the country.
Committed to uplifting and empowering every client, Ramos makes them feel seen and celebrated during life’s most important moments. Her offerings go further than beauty services, including exclusive products, event enhancements like food truck services and photography, and even DJ entertainment. In addition, Ramos has a creative hand in shoe design and Diamond Redd Artistry also features a distinctive shoe line, Diamond Redd Fashion Forward, with designs crafted in Italy and styled for any occasion.
Ramos’ expertise also includes television appearances, inspirational speaking, and creative pursuits as an author and singer/songwriter. Her personal journey—from overcoming significant trauma and adversity in the foster care system to building a thriving business as a single mother—fuels her passion for helping others break cycles of hardship. Through her story and her work, Alexia aims to inspire and empower women, ensuring that future generations can live free from the struggles she faced.
“I speak love and growth onto others,” says Ramos. “I’m here to change generational curses. Therefore my babies don't have to be warriors like I was. I will win the war so they can be free.”
Outside of her professional life, Alexia enjoys singing, writing music, and spending quality time with her family.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories