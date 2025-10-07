Lauren Faith Caccavallo Honored as a Professional of the Year in Healthcare/Insurance by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Floral Park, NY, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lauren Faith Caccavallo of Floral Park, New York, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in healthcare and insurance.
About
Caccavallo is a billing clerk at New York Plastic Surgical Group, a leading medical practice specializing in patient care. In her role, Caccavallo serves as an insurance coordinator and is responsible for billing and insurance administration for patients throughout New York State. Her expertise supports the practice’s mission to offer comprehensive and accessible patient care.
Caccavallo is affiliated with Alpha Sigma Pi and Alpha Sigma Lambda. She received a bachelor of science in legal studies from St. John's University.
In her free time, Lauren enjoys working out, swimming, and shopping.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
