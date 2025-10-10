Christopher J. Dixon: Oxford Advisory Group Named Among Orlando's Best Places to Work in 2025
Orlando, FL, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Oxford Advisory Group, a family-owned leader in retirement planning and wealth management, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of Orlando’s Best Places to Work in the Micro category for 2025 by the Orlando Business Journal (OBJ). This prestigious award highlights the firm’s commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture, prioritizing employee satisfaction, career growth, and innovative benefits.
The Orlando Business Journal’s Best Places to Work program evaluates companies based on comprehensive employee feedback surveys and employer assessments, recognizing those that excel in creating supportive and engaging work environments. Oxford Advisory Group’s inclusion in the 2025 list underscores its dedication to its team, reflected in its impressive 4.7/5 Glassdoor rating based on 21 employee reviews.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Orlando Business Journal as one of Orlando’s Best Places to Work,” said Christopher J. Dixon, Co-founder at Oxford Advisory Group. “This award is a testament to our team’s passion and our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone can thrive. We’re proud to serve our clients while building a supportive environment for our employees.”
For more details on the 2025 Best Places to Work awards, visit the Orlando Business Journal’s official announcement at https://www.bizjournals.com/orlando/subscriber-only/2025/08/22/best-places-to-work-micro.html.
Read more about this achievement and Oxford Advisory Group’s workplace culture on our blog at https://www.oxfordadvisorygroup.com/blog/2025-best-places-to-work.
About Oxford Advisory Group
Oxford Advisory Group is a family-owned firm focused on retirement planning and wealth management, serving clients with personalized financial, tax, and estate strategies. Based in Florida, they have also been previously nominated as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing company, and multiple Central Florida Favorites Awards, including 2025 Best Financial Planner.
Oxford Wealth Group, LLC (“Oxford Wealth”) is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The communications of an adviser provide you with information about which you determine to hire or retain an adviser. Form ADV Part 2A for Oxford Wealth Group can be found by visiting the SEC site www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. and searching by Oxford Wealth Group. We are a financial services firm that utilizes insurance and investment products. Oxford Advisory Group and Oxford Wealth Group, LLC are affiliated yet separate companies. Oxford Wealth Group is not acting in a fiduciary capacity in the sale of annuities. Annuity contracts are made by and for the benefit of the buyer who should bear responsibility for premiums and understand their financial conditions. Central Florida Favorites awards were received in 2025 based on public voting held by the Orlando Sentinel. Considerations were based on the timeframe of June 2025. The Sentinel was not compensated for these awards. nc. 5000 Fastest-growing private companies was awarded to Oxford in 2024 based on revenue for years 2021, 2022 and 2023. Oxford has paid for promotional materials. Information for Best Places to Work was provided through surveys compiled by Quantum Workplace, on behalf of the Orlando Business Journal. Surveys were conducted in July of 2025 and the BPTW award was granted in September of 2025. Orlando Business Journal was not compensated for Oxford’s participation.
Contact
Chris Dixon
407-495-2004
oxfordadvisorygroup.com
