Kelly Onu Named Recipient of the Omicron Delta Kappa Emerging Advocate Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity

Omicron Delta Kappa proudly announces Kelly Onu (Florida International University, 2016) as a 2025 Emerging Advocate Award recipient for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. A cybersecurity professional and mentor, Onu is recognized for advancing DEI in technology and empowering underrepresented communities. The award honors O∆K members under 40 leading efforts toward a more just and inclusive world.