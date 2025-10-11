Kelly Onu Named Recipient of the Omicron Delta Kappa Emerging Advocate Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity
Omicron Delta Kappa proudly announces Kelly Onu (Florida International University, 2016) as a 2025 Emerging Advocate Award recipient for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. A cybersecurity professional and mentor, Onu is recognized for advancing DEI in technology and empowering underrepresented communities. The award honors O∆K members under 40 leading efforts toward a more just and inclusive world.
Lexington, VA, October 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, proudly announces Kelly Onu as a 2025 recipient of the Emerging Advocate Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. Onu is a 2016 initiate of the Florida International University O∆K Circle.
The announcement was made by Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., O∆K president and chief executive officer. “Omicron Delta Kappa is excited to honor Kelly Onu,” Waller said. “As a cybersecurity professional and mentor, Kelly is making a tangible difference by promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in technology. Her leadership and advocacy are opening doors for underrepresented students and professionals in a field where representation matters deeply.”
The Emerging Advocate Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity recognizes young Omicron Delta Kappa members under the age of 40 who actively work to advance a more just, equitable, and inclusive world through leadership, mentorship, and service.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
The announcement was made by Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., O∆K president and chief executive officer. “Omicron Delta Kappa is excited to honor Kelly Onu,” Waller said. “As a cybersecurity professional and mentor, Kelly is making a tangible difference by promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in technology. Her leadership and advocacy are opening doors for underrepresented students and professionals in a field where representation matters deeply.”
The Emerging Advocate Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity recognizes young Omicron Delta Kappa members under the age of 40 who actively work to advance a more just, equitable, and inclusive world through leadership, mentorship, and service.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Contact
Omicron Delta KappaContact
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5335
www.odk.org
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5335
www.odk.org
Categories