How Miracle Twins Sparked a Millennial Mom Movement
Miracle twins sparked a Millennial Mom’s rebirth; now Brittneye is inspiring moms everywhere to reclaim themselves and live unapologetically authentic.
Dallas, TX, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After ten years of being told she could not conceive, Brittneye, a Texas Born Native and her husband welcomed the miracle birth of twin daughters. The experience became the catalyst for Brittneye's rebirth, not just as a mother, but as an artist reclaiming her dream. “The birth of our twins gave me hope and fuel to dream again. If one dream can come true, another one can too!”
Out of this epiphany "The Pisces," a 21-track album was born. Available on all streaming platforms, "The Pisces" is more than music, it’s an anthem of resilience for millennial moms balancing motherhood, identity, and dreams in today's world. "I believe women can have it all if we eliminate doubt, trust our vision, and surround ourselves with loving, talented, dedicated people. The Pisces is for millennial moms who want to live unapologetically, authentically, and dance like no one's watching.”
"I'm not waiting for someone to give me the green light. I decide. I am the green light." Instead of waiting for an invitation to the table, Brittneye decided to build her own. She is the owner and proprietor of the label "Artists Manifesto" and the "Artists Manifesto" Podcast, where she amplifies authentic stories of millennial moms and reimagines the future of the music industry.
To connect with Brittneye through social media, her handle is @brittneyemusic on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
Brittneye Williams
972-322-0321
www.artistsmanifesto.net
