“Return of the Goofi Juice” Blasts Off with Over 120 2-for-1 Tickets Sold — Yoshi Crew Delivers a Cosmic Night to Remember
“Return of the Goofi Juice” lit up Atlantucky Brewery with over 120 advance 2-for-1 tickets sold. Y0$#! (Yoshi) The Cat In The Hat and the Yoshi Crew delivered a cosmic fusion of music, gaming, and fashion featuring Y0$#! (Yoshi), Follow Me Atl, Yun Simba, Galore Galactic, Big C, A.I. Famous, Furg, DJ Bishop Don, and DJ Goldn, Bluzi. The night pulsed with vibrant energy, celebrating creativity, culture, and community.
Atlanta, GA, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Yoshi Crew Ent. Ignites Atlanta with “Return of the Goofi Juice” Celebration
The city’s nightlife took a cosmic turn Saturday night as Yoshi Crew Entertainment staged its high-octane “Return of the Goofi Juice” event at Atlantucky Brewery, drawing a capacity crowd and selling more than 120 advance 2-for-1 tickets. The celebration doubled as the official birthday bash for Y0$#! — better known as Yoshi The Cat In The Hat (@Kingyoshiman on Instagram) — and delivered a genre-blending spectacle that fused hip-hop, gaming, anime, and fashion into one unforgettable experience.
From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Atlantucky Brewery morphed into a neon-drenched playground where the “Follow Me Atl” movement came alive. The night featured explosive performances from the Follow Me Atl Band, Yun Simba, Galore Galactic, Big C, King Sypdaman, Boss Frank, Comeback Gawd, and special guest Atl Kaiba & Bluzi. Each act brought distinct energy to the stage, fueling a crowd that danced, cheered, and vibed deep into the night.
Host Furg kept the momentum flowing, while DJ Bishop Don and DJ Goldn tag-teamed the turntables, spinning a nonstop stream of crowd-pleasers. The A.I. Famous activation zone elevated the atmosphere with immersive visuals, and videographer RaeZenpai captured the night’s electric moments in real time.
Cosplay-friendly and visually charged, the venue pulsed with interstellar energy. Attendees sipped Goofi Juice — the event’s signature drink — and reveled in a space where diversity and creativity were not just welcomed but celebrated. The Yoshi Crew’s signature aesthetic was on full display: bold, inclusive, and unapologetically genre-defying.
“This wasn’t just a party — it was a movement,” said Y0$#!, whose Cat In The Hat persona has become a symbol of Atlanta’s evolving nightlife. “We’re building a universe where hip-hop, gaming, anime, and fashion unite. And this was just the beginning.”
With support from D-List Celebrities and Posh.vip, the event delivered on every promise — immersive, inclusive, and unforgettable. Atlantucky Brewery proved to be the ideal launchpad for what felt more like a cultural transmission than a typical night out.
As the lights dimmed and the beats faded, one thing was clear: the Goofi Juice is far from gone. Stay tuned — the Yoshi Crew mothership is just getting started.
The city’s nightlife took a cosmic turn Saturday night as Yoshi Crew Entertainment staged its high-octane “Return of the Goofi Juice” event at Atlantucky Brewery, drawing a capacity crowd and selling more than 120 advance 2-for-1 tickets. The celebration doubled as the official birthday bash for Y0$#! — better known as Yoshi The Cat In The Hat (@Kingyoshiman on Instagram) — and delivered a genre-blending spectacle that fused hip-hop, gaming, anime, and fashion into one unforgettable experience.
From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Atlantucky Brewery morphed into a neon-drenched playground where the “Follow Me Atl” movement came alive. The night featured explosive performances from the Follow Me Atl Band, Yun Simba, Galore Galactic, Big C, King Sypdaman, Boss Frank, Comeback Gawd, and special guest Atl Kaiba & Bluzi. Each act brought distinct energy to the stage, fueling a crowd that danced, cheered, and vibed deep into the night.
Host Furg kept the momentum flowing, while DJ Bishop Don and DJ Goldn tag-teamed the turntables, spinning a nonstop stream of crowd-pleasers. The A.I. Famous activation zone elevated the atmosphere with immersive visuals, and videographer RaeZenpai captured the night’s electric moments in real time.
Cosplay-friendly and visually charged, the venue pulsed with interstellar energy. Attendees sipped Goofi Juice — the event’s signature drink — and reveled in a space where diversity and creativity were not just welcomed but celebrated. The Yoshi Crew’s signature aesthetic was on full display: bold, inclusive, and unapologetically genre-defying.
“This wasn’t just a party — it was a movement,” said Y0$#!, whose Cat In The Hat persona has become a symbol of Atlanta’s evolving nightlife. “We’re building a universe where hip-hop, gaming, anime, and fashion unite. And this was just the beginning.”
With support from D-List Celebrities and Posh.vip, the event delivered on every promise — immersive, inclusive, and unforgettable. Atlantucky Brewery proved to be the ideal launchpad for what felt more like a cultural transmission than a typical night out.
As the lights dimmed and the beats faded, one thing was clear: the Goofi Juice is far from gone. Stay tuned — the Yoshi Crew mothership is just getting started.
Contact
Yoshi Crew entContact
Tyler Jackson
404-855-0620
yoshicrew.com
Tyler Jackson
404-855-0620
yoshicrew.com
Multimedia
Yoshi Crew Ent & Atlantucky
Yoshi Crew & Atlantucky Collab To Bring a Different vibe to atl night life
Categories