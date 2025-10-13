“Return of the Goofi Juice” Blasts Off with Over 120 2-for-1 Tickets Sold — Yoshi Crew Delivers a Cosmic Night to Remember

“Return of the Goofi Juice” lit up Atlantucky Brewery with over 120 advance 2-for-1 tickets sold. Y0$#! (Yoshi) The Cat In The Hat and the Yoshi Crew delivered a cosmic fusion of music, gaming, and fashion featuring Y0$#! (Yoshi), Follow Me Atl, Yun Simba, Galore Galactic, Big C, A.I. Famous, Furg, DJ Bishop Don, and DJ Goldn, Bluzi. The night pulsed with vibrant energy, celebrating creativity, culture, and community.