The 4th Annual San Diego Environmental Film Festival (SDEFF) Announces 2025 Official Selections
San Diego, CA, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The San Diego Environmental Film Festival (sdeff) returns in 2025 with a slate of thought-provoking films from visionary filmmakers around the world. Taking place October 24–25, 2025, the Festival celebrates cinematic storytelling that shines a light on urgent environmental challenges, resilience, and hope for the future.
Friday, Oct. 24th, 2025
Opening Night @ Digital Gym, 1100 Market St., San Diego
Check In / Reception / Red Carpet 6:00 PM
Panel Discussion 7:00 PM
Short Film Screenings 8:00 PM
We are the Earth | Clean Up Sayu
Feature Film Screening 8:15 PM
Turtle Walkers
Saturday, Oct. 25th, 2025
Saturday Fest @ Suraj Israni Center for Cinematic Arts, 9605 Scholars Dr. N, UC San Diego
Festival Begins 11:00 AM
Film Block: Power of Small Voices (Track 1) 11:05 AM
Red Wolf in Time Out | Wired World | The Little Things That Rule the World | Keep It Basic
Film Block: Water & Make-Up Policy Needs (Track 2) 11:05 AM
Whose Water? | Pretty Ugly
Film Block: When We Act, We Impact (Track 1) 1:00 PM
La Jolla Locals | Peixinho (Little Fish) | Cuando Todo Arde
Film Block: Explorers & Sheepherders (Track 1) 1:30 PM
Finding Our North Star | De Graaslinies
Film Block: Scientists, Seeds & Car Recyclers (Track 2) 1:30 PM
Portrait of a Seaweed Farmer | Tending the Tides: Maine's Aquaculture Apprenticeship | Wilding | Border Chocolate – The Second Life Economy of Cars
Block Party 2:00 PM
Community Workshop 3:00 PM
Film Block: Beauty of Glaciers & Rain (Track 2) 3:20 PM
Something in the Water | Day Zero
Film Block: Champion For Our Love (Track 1) 3:30 PM
Diamond Rivers Reborn | Love Birds
Film Block: Damming the Orcas (Track 2) 4:00 PM
The Snake and The Whale
Film Block: Eveving Film and Panel Discussion 6:15 PM
We are the Earth | The American Southwest
Closing 8:30 PM
A Platform for Change
“Our 2025 program reflects the power of cinema to confront urgent issues and inspire collective action,” said Cindy Lin, Founder and President. “From deeply personal stories to sweeping landscapes, these films remind us that environmental storytelling is essential in shaping a sustainable future.”
Festival Info & Passes
Alongside screenings, audiences can look forward to panels, filmmaker Q&As, and community events designed to deepen appreciation for environmental storytelling. Ticketing options are designed to accommodate different levels of participation:
All-Fest Pass — $110. Includes Opening Night (Friday, October 24, 6-9pm at Digital Gym Cinema) and all-day screenings Saturday, October 25 at Suraj Israni Center, UC San Diego — access for both adults and children.
Opening Night Tickets — General Admission: $75 — includes red carpet, reception, opening remarks, film screenings, panel discussion.
Opening Night Tickets — Student Rate: $40 — reduced price for students.
Saturday All-Day Screenings — $40 — full day of films at Suraj Israni Center. Children attend free.
Saturday All-Day Screenings Student Rate - Free!
Venues & Logistics:
Opening Night: Digital Gym Cinema, 1100 Market St, San Diego. Street parking available; dedicated structure beneath the cinema with festival signage.
Saturday: Suraj Israni Center for Cinematic Arts, UC San Diego – Mosaic Hall (0113). Parking underneath at Sixth College; attendees enter through the parking structure and follow signage.
Food & Amenities:
Opening Night: Light bites and cash bar (21+).
Saturday: Food available on UCSD campus (Sixth Market) or nearby La Jolla Village Drive / Nobel Drive dining options.
Passes and tickets available now at filmfreeway.com/SDEFF/tickets.
About SDEFF
The San Diego Environmental Film Festival (SDEFF) is dedicated to harnessing the power of film to spark dialogue, inspire environmental stewardship, and create meaningful impact. Each year, SDEFF showcases a curated selection of films that connect global stories with local action.
Contact Info:
Email: team@sdeff.org
Press Kit and Social Media Kit: https://sdeff.org/media-and-press-1
Friday, Oct. 24th, 2025
Opening Night @ Digital Gym, 1100 Market St., San Diego
Check In / Reception / Red Carpet 6:00 PM
Panel Discussion 7:00 PM
Short Film Screenings 8:00 PM
We are the Earth | Clean Up Sayu
Feature Film Screening 8:15 PM
Turtle Walkers
Saturday, Oct. 25th, 2025
Saturday Fest @ Suraj Israni Center for Cinematic Arts, 9605 Scholars Dr. N, UC San Diego
Festival Begins 11:00 AM
Film Block: Power of Small Voices (Track 1) 11:05 AM
Red Wolf in Time Out | Wired World | The Little Things That Rule the World | Keep It Basic
Film Block: Water & Make-Up Policy Needs (Track 2) 11:05 AM
Whose Water? | Pretty Ugly
Film Block: When We Act, We Impact (Track 1) 1:00 PM
La Jolla Locals | Peixinho (Little Fish) | Cuando Todo Arde
Film Block: Explorers & Sheepherders (Track 1) 1:30 PM
Finding Our North Star | De Graaslinies
Film Block: Scientists, Seeds & Car Recyclers (Track 2) 1:30 PM
Portrait of a Seaweed Farmer | Tending the Tides: Maine's Aquaculture Apprenticeship | Wilding | Border Chocolate – The Second Life Economy of Cars
Block Party 2:00 PM
Community Workshop 3:00 PM
Film Block: Beauty of Glaciers & Rain (Track 2) 3:20 PM
Something in the Water | Day Zero
Film Block: Champion For Our Love (Track 1) 3:30 PM
Diamond Rivers Reborn | Love Birds
Film Block: Damming the Orcas (Track 2) 4:00 PM
The Snake and The Whale
Film Block: Eveving Film and Panel Discussion 6:15 PM
We are the Earth | The American Southwest
Closing 8:30 PM
A Platform for Change
“Our 2025 program reflects the power of cinema to confront urgent issues and inspire collective action,” said Cindy Lin, Founder and President. “From deeply personal stories to sweeping landscapes, these films remind us that environmental storytelling is essential in shaping a sustainable future.”
Festival Info & Passes
Alongside screenings, audiences can look forward to panels, filmmaker Q&As, and community events designed to deepen appreciation for environmental storytelling. Ticketing options are designed to accommodate different levels of participation:
All-Fest Pass — $110. Includes Opening Night (Friday, October 24, 6-9pm at Digital Gym Cinema) and all-day screenings Saturday, October 25 at Suraj Israni Center, UC San Diego — access for both adults and children.
Opening Night Tickets — General Admission: $75 — includes red carpet, reception, opening remarks, film screenings, panel discussion.
Opening Night Tickets — Student Rate: $40 — reduced price for students.
Saturday All-Day Screenings — $40 — full day of films at Suraj Israni Center. Children attend free.
Saturday All-Day Screenings Student Rate - Free!
Venues & Logistics:
Opening Night: Digital Gym Cinema, 1100 Market St, San Diego. Street parking available; dedicated structure beneath the cinema with festival signage.
Saturday: Suraj Israni Center for Cinematic Arts, UC San Diego – Mosaic Hall (0113). Parking underneath at Sixth College; attendees enter through the parking structure and follow signage.
Food & Amenities:
Opening Night: Light bites and cash bar (21+).
Saturday: Food available on UCSD campus (Sixth Market) or nearby La Jolla Village Drive / Nobel Drive dining options.
Passes and tickets available now at filmfreeway.com/SDEFF/tickets.
About SDEFF
The San Diego Environmental Film Festival (SDEFF) is dedicated to harnessing the power of film to spark dialogue, inspire environmental stewardship, and create meaningful impact. Each year, SDEFF showcases a curated selection of films that connect global stories with local action.
Contact Info:
Email: team@sdeff.org
Press Kit and Social Media Kit: https://sdeff.org/media-and-press-1
Contact
San Diego Environmental Film FestivalContact
Cindy Lin
(858) 699-1255
sdeff.org
Cindy Lin
(858) 699-1255
sdeff.org
Categories