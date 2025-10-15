Panoptic Realty Facilitates Sale of 244,946 SF Industrial Warehouse Complex in North Houston, TX
The Woodlands, TX, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Panoptic Realty Group is pleased to announce the successful sale of a 244,946-square-foot industrial warehouse complex located at 25275 Budde Rd., 220 Barren Springs, and 221 Barren Springs in Spring, Texas. The transaction, finalized on October 1, 2025, marks a significant investment in the region’s industrial real estate market.
The property was sold by a private seller to a national investment group, which plans to undertake a comprehensive facelift of the buildings to modernize the facilities and enhance their functionality for future tenants.
Michael Blount Jr. of Panoptic Realty Group represented the seller and ensured a seamless transaction, navigating the seller through the complicated process smoothly.
“We are excited to facilitate this sale, which positions the property for a new chapter of growth and revitalization in Spring,” said Michael Blount Jr., Broker at Panoptic Realty Group. “The buyer’s vision to modernize these warehouses will bring renewed value to the local community and economy.”
The complex, strategically located in a thriving industrial corridor, offers significant potential for businesses seeking modernized warehouse space in the Greater Houston area.
