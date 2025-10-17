Gateway Recruiting Announces Continued Growth and 4th Quarter 4 Paws Campaign for Third Year
Gateway Recruiting ends 2025 with continued growth, new team additions, and a renewed commitment to community impact.
New Braunfels, TX, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gateway Recruiting, a leader of contingent, retained, and contract recruiting services, is closing out 2025 on a high note with company growth and community impact at the forefront.
This quarter, Gateway Recruiting is proud to welcome three new team members: Ashleigh Rains, Samanda Kalinowski, and Madison Singleton, who have joined the firm as Executive Recruiters. Their addition reflects Gateway’s continued expansion and dedication to providing world-class recruiting solutions across industries. Each brings a fresh perspective and a shared commitment to Gateway’s relationship-driven approach, helping clients and candidates alike find the right fit.
“I’m excited to step into this new chapter with Gateway Recruiting and be part of a team that values relationships as much as results,” said Samanda Kalinowski, after her first week on the team. “It’s exciting to connect talented professionals with opportunities that align with their goals and move their careers forward.”
As Gateway Recruiting grows, so does its community involvement. The firm has officially kicked off its 4th Quarter 4 Paws Campaign for the third consecutive year. Through this campaign, Gateway Recruiting donates a percentage of Q4 profits to The Barking Project, a Dallas-based nonprofit organization dedicated to saving and rehoming dogs at risk of euthanasia.
“Our 4th Quarter 4 Paws campaign has become a cornerstone of who we are as a company,” said Garrett Stephenson, CEO of Gateway Recruiting. “It’s about using our success to give back. To make a tangible difference for organizations doing incredible work, like The Barking Project.”
This year, The Barking Project is receiving national recognition for its inspiring mission. President and co-founder Emily Hoffman will be appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on October 17 to share her passion for animal rescue and celebrate the organization’s ongoing success.
To learn more about Gateway Recruiting’s growing team and its community initiatives, visit www.GatewayRecruiting.com.
830-359-0347
