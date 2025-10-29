Fura Honored by Ace Hardware for Hurricane Milton Relief Response
2025 Relief Response Excellence Award recognizes the relief efforts in severe weather and crisis events
Cincinnati, OH, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fura, a tech-enabled freight brokerage, announced it has received Ace Hardware’s 2025 Relief Response Excellence Award for work supporting Ace retailers and distribution centers during Hurricane Milton. The award commends Fura’s ability to mobilize urgent shipments and keep critical supplies moving when communities are hit hardest.
“Ace Hardware stands for being helpful when it matters most. We’re proud that our team and carrier network could deliver under pressure for Ace stores and distribution centers,” said Jeff Dangelo, CEO of Fura. “In disaster conditions, every hour counts. Our 24/7 operations and live coordination help shippers get essential freight where it’s needed—fast and safely.”
Why this matters in a hurricane
When a hurricane strikes, families lose power, roofs leak, streets flood, and many stores must temporarily close. The local hardware store becomes a lifeline for generators, tarps, pumps, batteries, and tools that help people protect their homes and reopen small businesses. Hours—not days—make the difference between manageable damage and a long, costly recovery.
What Ace & Fura do on the ground
Pre-stage essentials before landfall. Based on storm forecasts, Ace and Fura position generators, tarps, chainsaws, pumps, fuel cans, and safety gear close to the impact zone.
Move with the storm. As conditions shift, trucks are rerouted around closures to reach the first roads that reopen.
Coordinate store by store. Loads are timed to the exact hour a location can safely receive freight—often after hours—so neighbors find what they need the moment doors open.
Keep communication flowing. Store teams receive clear, frequent updates so they can serve customers and support first responders without guessing when relief will arrive.
Protect people. Drivers follow safety protocols and local guidance to ensure aid gets in without creating additional risk.
Community impact
This coordinated response helps shelters power up sooner, contractors stabilize roofs faster, and families get critical supplies the same day their store reopens—shortening recovery time for entire neighborhoods.
Emergency coordination
Organizations coordinating storm-relief shipments can reach Fura’s emergency desk at sales@fura.com.
About Fura
Fura is a digital freight brokerage and logistics platform built for the modern supply chain. The company brings visibility, efficiency, and reliability to complex shipping with real-time tracking, tight appointment scheduling, and final-mile precision.
About Fura
Contact
Jeff Dangelo
816-301-6226
fura.com
