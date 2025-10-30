American College Health Foundation Receives Major Donation from the Stephan D. Weiss Foundation

The American College Health Foundation (ACHF) established the Stephan D. Weiss, PhD, Mental Health Fund for Higher Education, following a record $2+ million commitment from the Stephan D. Weiss Foundation over the next decade. The fund will support research and programming to improve student mental health and wellness in higher education. This is the largest individual gift in ACHF history.