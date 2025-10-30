American College Health Foundation Receives Major Donation from the Stephan D. Weiss Foundation
The American College Health Foundation (ACHF) established the Stephan D. Weiss, PhD, Mental Health Fund for Higher Education, following a record $2+ million commitment from the Stephan D. Weiss Foundation over the next decade. The fund will support research and programming to improve student mental health and wellness in higher education. This is the largest individual gift in ACHF history.
Silver Spring, MD, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The American College Health Foundation (ACHF) is proud to announce the establishment of the Stephan D. Weiss, PhD, Mental Health Fund for Higher Education (“the Weiss Fund”). The Weiss Foundation has pledged a record commitment in excess of $2,000,000 over the next decade to the Fund for research and programming to improve the quality of wellness and mental health care for students in higher education. In addition to the Weiss fund, ACHF continues to fund student awards, research projects and scholarships focused on the health and well-being of our nation’s college students.
Dr. Stephan D. Weiss, Founder and Chairman of the Stephan D. Weiss Foundation, is a career-long advocate for supporting the wellness needs of college students as they pursue higher education. His career has been dedicated to promoting higher education, research and professional services in the field of clinical psychology, advancing mental health service delivery and professional training in several institutions of higher learning and research. Over 50 years ago, he founded the Mental Health Program at the Student Health Service of the University of Cincinnati. His career as a clinical psychologist and his published research reflect his support for students’ pursuit of a healthy identity to enable their college matriculation. In 2002, Dr. Weiss established the Stephan D. Weiss Foundation to promote the success of organizations and professionals who facilitate the personal development and psychological well-being of students engaged in higher education.
“I am proud to have served on the ACHF Board of Directors for many years and to have contributed to its achievements. Our partnership with the American College Health Association continues to offer outstanding organizational resources and leadership to supporting mental health in higher education, which is foundational to student success. This gift is a reflection of my own commitment to that mission now and well into the future,” said Dr. Weiss.
Dr. Weis has previously established two other funds with ACHF: The Stephan D. Weiss Student Mental Health Award and the Weiss Writing Prize, both of which provide funding in areas related to college student mental health.
“Dr. Weiss has been a major, long-term supporter of college mental health services and advocacy. With this astonishingly generous gift, the single largest individual gift in the history of the Foundation, Dr. Weiss will positively impact the individual and collective mental health and well-being of college students for decades to come,” said ACHF Board of Directors Chair Michael Huey, MD, FACHA.
Established in 1989, the American College Health Foundation (ACHF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the American College Health Association’s mission to create and sustain campuswide health and well-being. Through innovative projects, strategic funding, and the generous support of our donors, we empower institutions and individuals to create lasting impacts on campus health. ACHF works to create measurable change in college health by supporting initiatives that address critical issues, promote wellness, and foster healthier campus communities. For more information, visit www.acha.org/achf.
