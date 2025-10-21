Lumber Liquidators Announces Tampa Store Relocation
Tampa, FL, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lumber Liquidators, the nation’s leading specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, today announced the relocation of its Tampa store to a new, convenient location at 1951 Adamo Dr., Suite B, Tampa, FL 33605. The new store is located adjacent to its sister company, Cabinets To Go, offering customers a seamless home improvement shopping experience and one stop for big savings.
“We are excited to welcome our Tampa customers to our new location,” said Jason Delves, President and CEO of Lumber Liquidators. “Being next to Cabinets To Go allows us to provide homeowners with a one-stop solution for both flooring and cabinetry, making their remodeling and renovation projects easier and more affordable than ever. Our team is dedicated to delivering the same high-quality products and exceptional service that our customers rely on.”
The new Tampa store features an updated showroom showcasing a wide selection of hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered flooring options. Knowledgeable staff are on hand to guide customers through product selection, design ideas, and installation options.
Customers are invited to visit the new location to experience the convenience of having complementary home improvement solutions side by side with Cabinets To Go.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators is the nation’s largest independent retailer of hardwood, waterproof, and laminate flooring. Known for its wide product selection, expert advice, and professional installation services, the company has built a reputation for making flooring projects seamless and affordable. With locations coast to coast, Lumber Liquidators is committed to helping customers find the perfect floors — at the perfect price. LumberLiquidators.Com | 1-800-HARDWOOD
