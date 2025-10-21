Talk & Listen by Little Wheels Launches: a Vehicle-Themed, SLP-Informed Speech Practice App for Toddlers—Ad-Free, Offline, One-Time Purchase
Little Wheels’ new Talk & Listen app turns vehicle love into speech practice kids ask for. Built with pediatric SLP feedback, it features call-and-response voice prompts, phoneme soundboards, 12 narrated picture-book adventures, syllable indicators, and smart filters (by sound, color, category). 100% ad-free, works offline, and available now on iOS as a one-time purchase. App Store: apps.apple.com/us/app/talk-and-listen-little-wheels/id6748860598
Raleigh, NC, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Little Wheels today announced the release of Talk & Listen, a vehicle-themed speech practice app that helps toddlers build confidence speaking while having fun. Designed with input from pediatric speech-language pathologists (SLPs) and tested with real families, Talk & Listen is ad-free, works offline, and is sold as a simple one-time purchase.
“Kids light up for vehicles. We use that spark to make speech practice feel like play,” said Sean Record, founder of Little Wheels and dad of two. “Parents asked for something trustworthy, simple, and offline. Talk & Listen delivers exactly that.”
What’s inside
Call-and-Response Prompts: Friendly voice cues encourage clear, repeatable practice.
Phoneme Soundboard: Target specific sounds with SLP-guided groupings; optional gestalt phrases for natural modeling.
12 Narrated Vehicle Books: Short, interactive stories with synced narration and authentic vehicle sounds.
Smart Filters: Practice by sound, color, category (e.g., Emergency, Farm), or syllable count.
Kid-Clear UI: Large tap targets, swipeable cards, reward stars, and gentle audio/visual feedback.
Parent Trust: No ads, no subscriptions, and privacy-first offline play.
Recent updates based on SLP feedback include: new sound filters, color and category sorting, syllable indicators, narration across all 12 books, and improved call-and-response timing.
Who it’s for
Toddlers and preschoolers (approx. ages 2–6) who love trucks, trains, and things that go—and parents or SLPs seeking delightful, low-friction speech practice.
Availability & Pricing
Talk & Listen is available now on iOS. One-time purchase; no ads; works offline.
App Store: apps.apple.com/us/app/talk-and-listen-little-wheels/id6748860598
About Little Wheels
Little Wheels creates parent-built, ad-free learning apps that turn kids’ vehicle obsession into joyful skill-building. The indie studio focuses on safety, simplicity, and offline-first design.
Media Contact
Record Creative Co. (Little Wheels)
press@littlewheels.app
littlewheels.app
