Talk & Listen by Little Wheels Launches: a Vehicle-Themed, SLP-Informed Speech Practice App for Toddlers—Ad-Free, Offline, One-Time Purchase

Little Wheels’ new Talk & Listen app turns vehicle love into speech practice kids ask for. Built with pediatric SLP feedback, it features call-and-response voice prompts, phoneme soundboards, 12 narrated picture-book adventures, syllable indicators, and smart filters (by sound, color, category). 100% ad-free, works offline, and available now on iOS as a one-time purchase. App Store: apps.apple.com/us/app/talk-and-listen-little-wheels/id6748860598