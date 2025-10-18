VirtuAssist Helps Businesses Streamline Operations Through Affordable Virtual Staffing Solutions
Richmond, VA, October 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- VirtuAssist, a U.S.-based virtual assistant agency helping entrepreneurs and small businesses scale through affordable remote staffing solutions, has launched a new initiative to make high-quality administrative and customer service support more accessible to companies nationwide.
Founded by Demario Adkins, CEO and serial entrepreneur, VirtuAssist was born from a need to help businesses remain efficient during financially challenging times. “We built VirtuAssist to give businesses a way to reduce costs without sacrificing productivity,” said Adkins. “When I faced a $40,000 monthly cash flow issue in one of my companies, I realized that virtual assistants could be the bridge between operational needs and financial sustainability.”
VirtuAssist provides real, live assistants—not AI bots—based in the Philippines who are professionally trained to support U.S. businesses in key areas such as:
Administrative Support & Executive Assistance
Customer Service & Sales Outreach
Bookkeeping & Data Entry
Marketing Coordination & Social Media Management
With over 1,000 businesses served across the United States, VirtuAssist continues to redefine what remote staffing looks like for growing organizations. Each client is paired with a dedicated assistant tailored to their tools, workflow, and business goals.
“Our mission is simple: help business owners reclaim their time, focus on growth, and scale with confidence,” Adkins added. “We’re not just providing assistants—we’re creating partnerships that fuel success.”
As part of its new accessibility initiative, VirtuAssist is offering an introductory promotion allowing businesses to try a dedicated assistant for just $1 during the first week, followed by 50% off the remainder of the first month—making professional support both affordable and low-risk for new clients.
About VirtuAssist
VirtuAssist is a Richmond, Virginia-based virtual assistant agency serving businesses nationwide. The company provides highly skilled remote professionals from the Philippines who specialize in administrative, customer service, and sales support roles. VirtuAssist’s mission is to empower entrepreneurs to grow their businesses through affordable and reliable virtual staffing solutions.
To learn more or start your $1 first week trial, visit www.virtuassist.com or email admin@virtuassist.com.
Contact
VirtuAssist Public RelationsContact
Demario Adkins
Demario Adkins
(800) 763-1953
www.virtuAssist.com
