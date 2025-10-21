SoarPay’s High Risk Merchant Accounts 101 Leads the Conversation on Payments in High-Risk and Regulated Industries
The SoarPay team’s educational podcast has become the go-to resource for business owners navigating credit card processing challenges in regulated and high-risk sectors.
Dallas, TX, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Soar Payments LLC (“SoarPay”), a leading provider of merchant services for regulated and high-risk industries, announced that its educational podcast, High Risk Merchant Accounts 101, has quickly become the #1 show dedicated to helping business owners master high-risk payment processing.
Launched in May 2025, the series has already released 12 episodes, each offering short, information-packed lessons that demystify the payments process for merchants operating in challenging industries. Topics include underwriting, rolling reserves, chargebacks, and compliance, all explained in plain English by the SoarPay team.
“While most payment podcasts only scratch the surface, High Risk Merchant Accounts 101 speaks directly to the industries that need this knowledge most,” said Rich McIver, VP of Business Development at SoarPay. “We’re proud to be the only podcast focused exclusively on high-risk merchant education, and even prouder to see how it’s helping businesses reduce risk and grow with confidence.”
The show builds on SoarPay’s decade-plus of experience serving merchants across high-risk and regulated sectors. It follows the company’s previous success with PayPod, which ran more than 400 episodes from 2019 to 2025 and featured leading voices across the payments industry.
Recent episodes include “Rolling Reserves for Merchant Accounts: Why They Matter,” “Understanding Credit Card Processing Fees for High-Risk Businesses,” “Documents You Need for High Risk Merchant Account Approval,” and “The Role of Chargebacks in High-Risk Classification.”
Listeners can visit https://highriskmerchantaccounts101.com to learn more about the show and subscribe on all major podcast platforms.
About SoarPay
SoarPay empowers businesses in regulated and high-risk industries with secure, compliant, and efficient payment processing. As the trusted leader in this specialized market, SoarPay has spent over a decade helping merchants overcome barriers, reduce risk, and grow with confidence.
Contact
James Hagans
888-225-9405
www.soarpay.com
