Michigan Startup Giga-Mint Simplifies NFTs for Families and Everyday Collectors
Giga-Mint, a Michigan-based startup, makes NFT creation simple for families, creators, and small organizations. Using the Solana blockchain and USD payments, Giga-Mint lets anyone mint personal digital keepsakes—no crypto or technical setup required.
Detroit, MI, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Giga-Mint, a Michigan-based startup, has launched a simplified NFT platform designed to make digital ownership accessible to everyone. The Solana-powered service allows users to mint personal digital keepsakes and collectible badges using familiar payment methods like USD—no crypto wallets or blockchain experience required.
Unlike traditional NFT marketplaces that focus on speculation or resale, Giga-Mint centers around meaning and memory. Families can celebrate milestones, parents can reward kids with digital badges, and individuals can preserve their favorite moments as verifiable NFTs stored permanently on the blockchain.
“At Giga-Mint, we believe NFTs shouldn’t feel technical or intimidating—they should feel personal,” said Dave Borsh, Founder and Chief Marketing Officer. “We’ve removed the confusing steps like choosing a blockchain or managing crypto. Anyone can upload a photo, pay with a card, and instantly own a piece of their story.”
Through its simple online interface, Giga-Mint puts the power of an NFT engine directly in customers’ hands. Users can upload a photo, add a few details, and have their NFT securely delivered to their wallet—no crypto or technical knowledge required. The platform makes it easy for anyone to turn personal creativity into a lasting digital collectible.
Customers will also find an expanding collection of affordable digital badges designed to reward, recognize, motivate, and build their collections. Each badge represents a moment worth celebrating—from achievements and milestones to fun, everyday memories—making digital ownership both personal and accessible.
As part of its mission to educate, Giga-Mint regularly publishes beginner-friendly guides and blog articles explaining how NFTs work, why wallets matter, and how Web3 ownership is redefining personal digital storage.
About Giga-Mint
Giga-Mint LLC is a Michigan-based technology company simplifying NFT creation for everyday users. Built on the Solana blockchain, Giga-Mint helps families, creators, and small organizations mint digital badges and collectibles using USD—no cryptocurrency required. Learn more at www.giga-mint.com
Media Contact
Dave Borsh
Founder & Chief Marketing Officer
support@giga-mint.com
https://www.giga-mint.com
Unlike traditional NFT marketplaces that focus on speculation or resale, Giga-Mint centers around meaning and memory. Families can celebrate milestones, parents can reward kids with digital badges, and individuals can preserve their favorite moments as verifiable NFTs stored permanently on the blockchain.
“At Giga-Mint, we believe NFTs shouldn’t feel technical or intimidating—they should feel personal,” said Dave Borsh, Founder and Chief Marketing Officer. “We’ve removed the confusing steps like choosing a blockchain or managing crypto. Anyone can upload a photo, pay with a card, and instantly own a piece of their story.”
Through its simple online interface, Giga-Mint puts the power of an NFT engine directly in customers’ hands. Users can upload a photo, add a few details, and have their NFT securely delivered to their wallet—no crypto or technical knowledge required. The platform makes it easy for anyone to turn personal creativity into a lasting digital collectible.
Customers will also find an expanding collection of affordable digital badges designed to reward, recognize, motivate, and build their collections. Each badge represents a moment worth celebrating—from achievements and milestones to fun, everyday memories—making digital ownership both personal and accessible.
As part of its mission to educate, Giga-Mint regularly publishes beginner-friendly guides and blog articles explaining how NFTs work, why wallets matter, and how Web3 ownership is redefining personal digital storage.
About Giga-Mint
Giga-Mint LLC is a Michigan-based technology company simplifying NFT creation for everyday users. Built on the Solana blockchain, Giga-Mint helps families, creators, and small organizations mint digital badges and collectibles using USD—no cryptocurrency required. Learn more at www.giga-mint.com
Media Contact
Dave Borsh
Founder & Chief Marketing Officer
support@giga-mint.com
https://www.giga-mint.com
Contact
Giga-Mint LLCContact
David Borsh
313-510-9661
https://www.giga-mint.com
David Borsh
313-510-9661
https://www.giga-mint.com
Categories