Pressies™ Officially Launches Nationwide: Redefining Effortless, Premium Press-on Nails

Pressies™, a new press-on nail brand from the creators of Peppi Gel, officially launched their debut designs nationwide on October 17, 2025 after over a year of research and testing. First introduced with their clear press-on nails on July 29, 2025, Pressies™ delivers salon-quality, ready-to-wear manicures that redefine at-home beauty.