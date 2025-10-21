Pressies™ Officially Launches Nationwide: Redefining Effortless, Premium Press-on Nails
Pressies™, a new press-on nail brand from the creators of Peppi Gel, officially launched their debut designs nationwide on October 17, 2025 after over a year of research and testing. First introduced with their clear press-on nails on July 29, 2025, Pressies™ delivers salon-quality, ready-to-wear manicures that redefine at-home beauty.
Frederick, MD, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Following over a year of design and testing, Pressies™, a new press-on nail brand from the creators of Peppi Gel, officially launched their first fully-designed line nationwide on October 17, 2025. The debut collection includes 23 ready-to-wear nail styles across multiple shapes and finishes, offering salon-quality results in minutes.
The Pressies™ name first appeared in connection with the company’s first press-on nail launch on July 29, 2025, featuring branded packaging under the Pressies name for their clear press-on nails. The evolution to include fully-designed sets was first publicly announced on October 12, 2025, ahead of the nationwide debut.
“Our goal with Pressies is to make beautiful nails effortless,” said Meggie, founder and CEO of Pressies and Peppi Gel. “It’s been years in the making, I’m truly feeling honored and blessed — there’s no greater feeling than seeing a dream come to life.”
Pressies™ combines the ease of at-home manicures with premium design and wearability, continuing the company’s mission to deliver innovative nail solutions to its community of creators and beauty lovers.
To stay up to date on the latest, be sure to visit pressies.com.
Contact
Meggie Lynne
443-312-9643
https://pressies.com
