Colorow Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Colorow Care Center in Olathe, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees.
Olathe, CO, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Part of a Leading Trend: Colorow Care Center Among Colorado’s Top-Quality Honorees
Colorow Care Center is proud to announce that it has received the 2025 Bronze–Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). This national recognition reflects Colorow Care Center’s dedication to excellence in long-term and post-acute care.
The award is part of AHCA/NCAL’s National Quality Award Program, which honors facilities with a strong foundation for delivering high-quality care. It is the first of three progressive levels, marking a significant achievement and highlighting Colorow Care Center’s commitment to providing excellent care.
“Being the recipient of this award showcases the hard work and dedication that staff provide to those we care for and serve each day,” said Claudia St. Peter, CEO of Colorow Care Center. “We are committed to being the premier provider in our community and our residents are always our first priority. This award spotlights that devotion to excellence and which has had a tremendous positive impact on our residents, families and staff at our facility.”
Colorow Care Center is one of nine communities within the Vivage-Beecan network to receive the Bronze Award in 2025, representing more than half of all honorees in Colorado this year. In contrast, just three Colorado communities earned this award in 2024, reinforcing the significant strides made across the network.
Applications are rigorously reviewed by trained examiners using the Baldrige-based performance criteria.
The award will be formally presented during the 2025 AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, this October.
About Colorow Care Center:
Colorow Care Center is a locally owned skilled nursing and rehabilitation community in Olathe, Colorado, offering personalized care and services in a warm and supportive setting. As part of the Vivage-Beecan network, the center is committed to advancing wellness through compassionate, resident-centered care. For more information, please visit www.vivage.com/communities/colorow.
About Vivage-Beecan:
Vivage-Beecan is a Glendale, Colorado-based company that provides administrative and consulting services to a network of independently owned skilled nursing facilities. We provide guidance and support for the facilities’ mission of striving to ensure residents receive the best available care quality.
For any comments or questions regarding services, positive feedback, complaints, litigation, reporting or how you can be supported in pursuing your organization's mission, please feel free to reach out and engage in a conversation.
Media Contact:
Branding@VivageBeecan.com
