Saelig Launches Rigol MHO900 Series 1GHz Ultra-Portable High-Resolution Oscilloscopes
The Rigol MHO900 Series of 4-channel high-resolution digital oscilloscopes feature up to 1 GHz analog bandwidth (MHO98 only), 4GSa/s real-time sampling, and up to 500Mpts memory depth. Beyond its powerful specifications, the MHO900 Series integrates a wealth of functions into a compact, portable design, delivering engineers a versatile testing experience.
Fairport, NY, October 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the RIGOL MHO900 Series Ultra-Portable High-Resolution Oscilloscopes. Featuring 350/500/800 MHz analog bandwidths, 4GSa/s real-time sampling, and 100Mpts (opt. 500Mpts) memory depth, the MHO900 Series integrates a wealth of functions into a compact, portable design. Additionally, the limited MHO98 Special Edition features 1GHz bandwidth and 500Mpts memory, a built-in 2-channel 100MHz AWG, and upgraded styling. The MHO98 is also bundled with a PLA2216 16-channel logic probe, a complete serial protocol decoding package (I²C, SPI, UART, CAN, LIN, etc.), and a dedicated carrying case.
The MHO900 Series is designed to handle high-speed signal challenges, and its standard 4 analog channels provide flexible support for complex system debugging. At its core is a 12-bit high-resolution ADC, delivering 16 times the detail of traditional 8-bit instruments — making even the smallest anomalies visible. Combined with an ultra-long 100/500Mpts memory depth, this ensures long-duration capture and analysis of complex signals without missing any detail.
The MHO900 series provides a powerful all-in-one time-domain workstation. With 16 digital channels provided, it allows perfect synchronization and analysis of analog and digital signals, providing complete insight into mixed-signal systems. Additionally, an optional built-in dual-channel 50/100MHz signal generator is seamlessly integrated with the scope’s powerful Bode Plot analysis function. This makes an ideal solution for complex analysis and testing challenges such as power supply loop stability, or protocol decoding, with LAN, HDMI, and USB interfaces to address diverse embedded system debugging needs. By bringing multiple instrument functions together in one compact device, the MHO900 significantly boosts efficiency.
The MHO900 is equipped with standard Bluetooth and Wi-Fi adapters, allowing engineers full remote network access and control, enabling unattended automated testing or long-distance data monitoring, greatly improving efficiency and safety. Bluetooth connectivity expands the possibilities for peripheral devices without occupying any physical ports and eliminating cumbersome cables. This creates a cleaner and neater testing environment.
MHO900 Features
4 analog channels; 12-bit resolution; Vertical sensitivity 200uV/div to 10V/div.
350, 500 or 800MHz analog bandwidth (special edition 1GHz).
16 digital channels, 200MHz (optional PLA2216 logic analyzer probe required)
Real-time sample rate up to 4GSa/s; max. memory depth 100Mpts (optional 500Mpts).
Max. waveform capture rate 30,000 wfms/s (1,000,000 wfms/s in fast recording mode).
Optional 2-channel, 50MHz or 100MHz function/arbitrary waveform generator (Bode plot supported)
Supports Histogram, Digital Signal Analysis, Waveform Search, Navigation for debugging signal anomalies fast.
7" HD touch screen with real-time 256-level intensity grading.; HDMI interface.
USB2.0 host and device, LAN/Ethernet.
With superior performance, the MHO900 series redefines the entry-level oscilloscope scene and delivers a competent test platform for engineers, educators, and technology enthusiasts at an attractive price. Small in size (10.5” x 6.4” x 3.0”) and light in weight (3.5lb), these oscilloscopes are available now from Saelig Company, Inc., Rigol’s USA technical distributor.
With superior performance, the MHO900 series redefines the entry-level oscilloscope scene and delivers a competent test platform for engineers, educators, and technology enthusiasts at an attractive price. Small in size (10.5” x 6.4” x 3.0”) and light in weight (3.5lb), these oscilloscopes are available now from Saelig Company, Inc., Rigol’s USA technical distributor.
Contact
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
