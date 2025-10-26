Saelig Launches Rigol MHO900 Series 1GHz Ultra-Portable High-Resolution Oscilloscopes

The Rigol MHO900 Series of 4-channel high-resolution digital oscilloscopes feature up to 1 GHz analog bandwidth (MHO98 only), 4GSa/s real-time sampling, and up to 500Mpts memory depth. Beyond its powerful specifications, the MHO900 Series integrates a wealth of functions into a compact, portable design, delivering engineers a versatile testing experience.