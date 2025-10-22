Local Author Receives MWSA Gold Medal for Task Force Hogan, WWII Nonfiction Account

The Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) awarded historical nonfiction book Task Force Hogan a Gold medal for the 2025 Book Awards Season. Task Force Hogan is the true story of a WWII tank battalion led by the youngest Lieutenant Colonel in the Army, Samuel Hogan, the author’s father. Local author William R Hogan served 22 years in the United States Army, and used his experiences serving worldwide, as well as his father’s correspondence and after-action reports, to help write the story.