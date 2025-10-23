Carol Henning-Franczyk MSW, MBA Featured in Two-Page Spread in Fall Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Philadelphia, PA, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carol Henning-Franczyk of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is featured in a two-page spread in the fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the nonprofit sector.
About Carol Henning-Franczyk MSW, MBA
Carol Henning-Franczyk serves as vice president of the Broken Wings Literacy Center, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit offering educational and mental health support to children living in poverty. Over a career spanning more than fifty years, she has devoted herself to improving the lives of vulnerable children and families.
The magazine feature coincides with a speaking engagement Henning-Franczyk will be giving on October 27; We The Speakers- Toastmasters. The talk will focus on raising awareness for domestic violence, which she was a victim of in her earlier years. She was also bullied as a child and powered through it- a true testament to the powerful woman she became.
Fueled by her challenging background, Henning-Franczyk has impacted countless lives. At the Philadelphia Department of Human Services, she assisted in overseeing the Family Preservation Program, leading projects that kept families together. She founded Family Preservation Awareness Day and managed teams of social workers and interns from top schools in the city, supervising agency services and ensuring programs met both contractual and clinical standards. She also launched the DHS Domestic Violence Program and established the first medical initiatives for medically fragile children at SCAN. After her work with SCAN, she provided Family Preservation Services to Latino families through Congreso de Latinos Unidas and Asociación de Puertorriqueños en la Marcha (APM).
As vice president of the Northeast Family Preservation Association, Henning-Franczyk coordinated efforts across Pennsylvania, New York, and Washington, DC. Her leadership is widely recognized, especially for her mentoring, training, and collaborative program development.
Clinically, she has counseled individuals, couples, and families at Dr. Robin Lowey & Associates, focusing on cognitive behavioral challenges, trauma, grief, and relationship issues. She crafted treatment strategies and offered support for clients facing bereavement, family strife, and interpersonal concerns. Her experience also includes counseling and training at Women Organized Against Rape and involvement with the Rehab After Work program.
Henning-Franczyk is deeply involved in professional organizations. She served as Legislative Chair for the Pennsylvania Society for Clinical Social Work (PSCSW), strongly advocating for the passage of the LCSW bill in Pennsylvania, and her efforts led to her promotion to the PSCSW board. She also held leadership and board positions with the National Association of Social Workers. Henning-Franczyk co-presented John Biewen’s work, "Seeing White," with two other NASW-PA members to social workers across the United States.
She is a dedicated volunteer, having led alumni and fundraising efforts for the American Diabetes Association, Philadelphia Theater Company, and Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania, where she organized and trained volunteer teams for major events. She is also the VP of Alumni for the University of Phoenix Philadelphia Chapter.
Henning-Franczyk’s academic credentials include a Master of Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania, where she received a partial scholarship and was mentored by Dr. Louise Shoemaker, Dean of the School of Social Policy at Penn. She also holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Eastern Mennonite University. Her qualifications extend to employment assistance, family preservation and reunification, program evaluation, grant writing, and facilitation.
Active in Toastmasters, Henning-Franczyk currently coaches the Jolly Road club and received three awards from Toastmasters in April 2025. She is the immediate past president and current vice president of education for We the Speakers, and vice president of membership for Positively Charged. She serves as District 38 Recognition Chair (2024-2026) and is a committee person for her local ward/division as well as reading captain for Northwest Philadelphia. Her civic engagement includes ongoing community advocacy.
Henning-Franczyk has been recognized with several P.O.W.E.R. distinctions, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, Woman of the Month (June 2024), and selection as an Honored Member. She received the Life Achievement Award from the University of Phoenix and was featured on the cover of the university’s alumni magazine in April 2024.
Beyond her professional and volunteer commitments, Carol enjoys playing piano, traveling, and spending quality time with her loved ones.
To learn more, visit www.brokenwingsliteracycenter.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
