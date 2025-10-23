LawClicks Marketing Unveils DeepSignal™ Targeting — Turning Intent into Impact with AI Ad Technology
Chicago, IL, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LawClicks Marketing, a leader in performance-driven legal marketing, today announced the launch of DeepSignal™ Targeting, its proprietary AI-powered ad technology platform designed to help law firms and brands identify, engage, and convert their most valuable prospects across digital channels.
With DeepSignal, LawClicks Marketing is redefining precision marketing through innovation — combining artificial intelligence, behavioral insights, and omnichannel engagement to boost conversion rates by 30% or more.
Where Innovation Meets Intent.
The DeepSignal represents a breakthrough in predictive marketing technology. Built from the ground up by LawClicks’ AdTech team, DeepSignal goes beyond traditional targeting by understanding who is ready to purchase at the current moment.
Leveraging leading LLMs (Large Language Models), DeepSignal analyzes billions of consumer data points to detect high-intent behavior, such as browsing patterns and engagement signals. This enables LawClicks clients to find and reach high-value audiences faster — turning intent into measurable impact.
“Our mission is to make marketing smarter, not just louder,” said Tony French, President, LawClicks Marketing. “DeepSignal is built to do exactly that — it transforms data into action and intent into growth.”
Five Pillars of DeepSignal™ Targeting
1. Identify Intent – DeepSignal’s AI pinpoints real purchase intent by analyzing behavioral and contextual signals. It finds buyers before they reach out.
2. Build the Audience – Every engaged visitor becomes part of an evolving, AI-optimized audience pool that continuously learns from live engagement data.
3. Engage Across Channels – DeepSignal activates personalized messaging across video (CTV, OTT, OLV), display, and audio — ensuring your brand stays visible wherever your audience is.
4. Influence the Customer Journey – Real-time insights ensure your message reaches prospects at the perfect moment, guiding them from awareness to conversion.
5. Create Engagement that Converts – DeepSignal continuously tests and optimizes ad performance, transforming high-intent signals into measurable ROI.
Proven Results, Proprietary Power
LawClicks’ clients using DeepSignal have reported:
· 30%+ lift in conversions
· Expanded audience reach via predictive modeling
· Improved ROI across CTV, display, and audio channels
· Smarter targeting through AI-driven optimization
Experience the Power of Precision
DeepSignal™ Targeting is more than an ad solution — it’s a proprietary AdTech platform that unites data, AI, and creativity to deliver performance that matters.
See. Understand. Convert.
DeepSignal Targeting — Where AI Meets Intent to Drive Growth.
About LawClicks
LawClicks Marketing is an innovation-driven marketing technology company specializing in data-powered digital solutions for the legal industry and beyond. Through its proprietary platforms and advanced analytics, LawClicks helps firms connect with their ideal clients, maximize performance, and achieve measurable growth.
About LawClicks
LawClicks Marketing is an innovation-driven marketing technology company specializing in data-powered digital solutions for the legal industry and beyond. Through its proprietary platforms and advanced analytics, LawClicks helps firms connect with their ideal clients, maximize performance, and achieve measurable growth.
Contact
Scott Walker
407-864-7415
https://www.LawClicks.marketing
SVP Marketing & Data Services
Categories