Father-Daughter Duo Launch Vottera, Regenerative Organic Certified® Cotton Apparel Brand Supporting 432 Indigenous Farmers in India

Father-daughter duo Vik and Vizan Giri launch Vottera, a new Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) apparel brand under Gallant International, expanding Terra Thread’s ethical, traceable-to-the-last-mile mission. Made from ROC™ cotton grown by 432 Indigenous farmers in India, Vottera offers eco-friendly essentials like hoodies and T-shirts, promoting regenerative organic farming that restores soil health and helps with carbon sequestration.