Father-Daughter Duo Launch Vottera, Regenerative Organic Certified® Cotton Apparel Brand Supporting 432 Indigenous Farmers in India
Father-daughter duo Vik and Vizan Giri launch Vottera, a new Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) apparel brand under Gallant International, expanding Terra Thread’s ethical, traceable-to-the-last-mile mission. Made from ROC™ cotton grown by 432 Indigenous farmers in India, Vottera offers eco-friendly essentials like hoodies and T-shirts, promoting regenerative organic farming that restores soil health and helps with carbon sequestration.
New Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) cotton clothing line expands Terra Thread's sustainable mission with ethically produced apparel made from Regenerative Organic Certified cotton.
Vottera, a new ROC™ organic apparel brand, officially launched on October 1st as the newest changemaking venture from the regenerative organic fashion pioneers behind Terra Thread and Gallant International.
Founded by father-daughter team Vik and Vizan Giri, Vottera represents a bold expansion of their environmental and social mission, offering quality-crafted, everyday essentials made exclusively from Regenerative Organic Certified® cotton. The inaugural collection includes unisex hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, polos, and beanies.
Vottera emerges from a shared concern about the devastating environmental and social impacts of fossil fuel-based apparel, positioning itself as a brand devoted to regenerative organic cotton.
Leading One of the World's Largest ROC™ Cotton Projects
Vottera's parent company, Gallant International Inc., achieved ROC™ certification in 2022 and currently supports more than 1,250 smallholder farmers on their ROC™ journey in Odisha and Karnataka, India. This pioneering initiative enabled Vottera to launch as a ROC™ brand from day one—a rare achievement in the sustainable fashion industry with the potential to scale with purpose.
"We saw an opportunity to create something truly transformative," says Vik Giri. "Vottera isn't just about creating comfortable everyday clothing; it's about building a regenerative system that empowers farming communities and rethinks the way we farm cotton."
Vottera's 2024 cotton harvest represents the culmination of collaborative efforts with 432 Indigenous farmers whose agricultural practices are positively impacting both local communities and the environment at large. The brand invites consumers and corporate partners to vote for the Earth with every Vottera purchase, improving the lives of farmers while helping to heal the soil.
Various research shows that the regenerative organic agriculture model provides numerous benefits, including improved soil health, increased biodiversity, enhanced water retention, carbon sequestration, and better livelihoods for farming families. This approach goes beyond organic certification by actively rebuilding ecosystems while producing high-quality cotton.
Building on Terra Thread's Legacy
Vottera leverages the expertise and values established by Terra Thread, known for its organic cotton bags, which are now sold online by retailers such as Urban Outfitters, Target, Nordstrom, and a variety of eco-friendly marketplaces.
“Terra Thread was conceived to reduce our dependence on polyester. Many of today’s bags are made from synthetic fibers. And we’re advocating instead for more natural options, which break down in soils, can be repurposed, and are healthier for the customer,” says Vizan Giri. “We want to create that magic with Vottera now.”
About Vottera
Vottera (short for “Vote for the Earth”, the brand’s tagline) is an organic apparel brand committed to creating high-quality, everyday clothing essentials from Regenerative Organic Certified® cotton. Founded by Vik and Vizan Giri, the brand supports Indigenous farmers in India through regenerative agriculture practices that benefit both people and planet. Vottera is a sister brand to Terra Thread.
About Regenerative Organic Certified®
Regenerative Organic Certified® is the highest standard for organic agriculture, requiring practices that improve soil health, respect animal welfare, and promote social fairness. ROC™ certification ensures that farming practices actively rebuild ecosystems while producing premium agricultural products.
Media Contact:
Vizan Giri
founders@terrathread.com
High-resolution images, samples for testing, and additional resources are available upon request.
