“Saving Throw Society” Brings a Darkly Enchanted New Orleans to Life in an Actual-Play Dungeons & Dragons Podcast

“Saving Throw Society” is an actual-play Dungeons & Dragons series set in a modern New Orleans where the boundary between the mortal world and the Feywild has faded. Thirty years after magic became part of everyday life, the city hums with secrets, strange bargains, and dangerous beauty. Join a cast of adventurers as they navigate power, consequence, and the unseen forces shaping their fate. The first episode premieres October 28, 2025, on all major podcast platforms.