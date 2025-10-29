“Saving Throw Society” Brings a Darkly Enchanted New Orleans to Life in an Actual-Play Dungeons & Dragons Podcast
“Saving Throw Society” is an actual-play Dungeons & Dragons series set in a modern New Orleans where the boundary between the mortal world and the Feywild has faded. Thirty years after magic became part of everyday life, the city hums with secrets, strange bargains, and dangerous beauty. Join a cast of adventurers as they navigate power, consequence, and the unseen forces shaping their fate. The first episode premieres October 28, 2025, on all major podcast platforms.
Shoreham, NY, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The veil between worlds is thin in Saving Throw Society, a new actual-play Dungeons & Dragons podcast where the magic of the Feywild lingers over a modern New Orleans. Thirty years after the boundaries between realms began to blur, the city hums with supernatural energy, unseen bargains, and haunting beauty.
Each episode follows a cast of adventurers navigating a world transformed by magic—where every deal has a cost and every roll of the dice can shift the balance between man and myth. With cinematic storytelling, immersive sound design, and a tone that blends southern gothic with urban fantasy, Saving Throw Society invites listeners into a story where reality and the supernatural coexist in uneasy harmony.
“We wanted to tell a story where the fantastic feels lived-in,” says Samson Flancbaum, creator and Dungeon Master. “New Orleans has always been a city of music, mystery, and spirits, it just made sense to let the Fey move in too.”
The podcast combines improvisational storytelling with original worldbuilding and character-driven narrative arcs, offering a fresh take on the D&D format. Expect intrigue, emotion, and a touch of eerie charm as the players explore what it means to live in a world forever changed by magic.
About the Show
Set in a reimagined New Orleans where the Fey and mortal worlds have intertwined for decades, Saving Throw Society explores power, choice, and consequence in a world that never truly sleeps. Each episode features an ensemble cast of voice actors and players guided by the roll of the dice.
Premiere Date: October 28, 2025
Available On: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major streaming platforms Listen & Learn More: https://savingthrowsocietydnd.podbean.com
Contact
Anthony Corleto
6314943434
https://savingthrowsocietydnd.podbean.com/
