On-Site Storage Solutions Launches New Leveling Kit and High-Security Package to Improve Shipping Container Safety and Performance
On-Site Storage Solutions has introduced two innovations: the Leveling Kit, designed to correct misaligned container doors, and the High Security Package, which enhances on-site protection. These new products address common storage challenges, helping customers improve safety, efficiency, and container longevity.
Wildomar, CA, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- https://onsitestorage.com/ launched two new products to elevate job site storage safety, efficiency, and security. First is the Container Leveling Kit, a unique system that easily corrects common door misalignment and binding caused by container torque on uneven ground. This simple, innovative solution ensures smooth, effortless access. The second is the High-Security Package, a comprehensive protection solution featuring a heavy-duty locking system, integrated security lighting, and remote video monitoring, providing an industry-leading defense against theft and vandalism.
The Leveling Kit directly addresses one of the most common issues facing contractors, site managers, and container users: doors that jam or fail to close properly due to "container torque.” Container torque refers to the twisting or racking force applied to the steel frame of shipping containers when placed on uneven ground. Because the ground supports the corners unequally, the container's rigid, rectangular structure is slightly warped. This distortion (or torque) causes the door frame to shift, which results in the common problems of door misalignment and binding, making the doors difficult or impossible to open and close. The Container Leveling Kit is designed specifically to counteract this force. Misaligned doors can delay operations, create safety hazards, and compromise the container's weatherproof integrity.
“Misaligned container doors are more than just inconvenient; they lead to downtime, lost productivity, and potential damage to valuable equipment,” said Gregg Schoenborn, Founder and CEO of On-Site Storage Solutions. “Our Leveling Kit gives users a simple, safe, and cost-effective way to realign doors in minutes without needing heavy equipment or outside help.”
Enhanced Protection with the High Security Package
To complement the new Leveling Kit, On-Site Storage Solutions also introduced its High Security Package, providing customers with an all-in-one solution for theft prevention and site security. The package includes a specialized heavy-duty lock and lock box to ensure containers remain protected around the clock.
“At On-Site Storage Solutions, our goal is to offer the best customer service and job site support in the industry. These new products directly reflect that mission, improving both operational performance and asset protection. We are committed to providing real solutions to the complex challenges our customers face every single day,” added Schoenborn, President of On-Site Storage Solutions.
Real-World Results: Supporting Outdoor Kitchen Outlet
One of the first to adopt the new solutions was Outdoor Kitchen Outlet, an outdoor products store specializing in built-in grills and accessories. They purchased several shipping containers from On-Site Storage Solutions to manage and secure their valuable open box and clearance inventory. To enhance performance and protection, they immediately invested in both the Leveling Kit and the High-Security Package.
The proper leveling optimized the container placement and ensured reliable door alignment. This allowed Outdoor Kitchen Outlet to cost-effectively maximize its storage capacity, improve site security, and protect valuable inventory from weather damage and theft.
This partnership example demonstrates how On-Site Storage Solutions’ products deliver practical, real-world benefits, enhancing operational efficiency, inventory management, and asset protection for commercial clients across multiple industries.
Availability
Both the Leveling Kit and High Security Package are available for immediate order through the company’s website at On-Site Storage Solutions. Customers can contact On-Site Storage Solutions directly at (888) 977-9085 for product details, availability, and delivery information.
About On-Site Storage Solutions
On-Site Storage Solutions is a leading U.S. provider of new and used shipping containers for sale, rent, and rent-to-own. Serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets, the company offers durable, customizable storage solutions backed by a commitment to innovation, affordability, and customer satisfaction. For more info (888) 977-9085 or visit www.OnsiteStorage.com
About Outdoor Kitchen Outlet
https://www.outdoorkitchenoutlet.com/ is a trusted industry source for high-quality BBQ grills and outdoor accessories, backed by over 20 years of experience. We are focused on providing the largest selection of products at the best possible prices. Our expert customer service team ensures personalized guidance throughout the shopping experience, helping every customer find the perfect equipment to fit their needs and budget. For more info (888) 667-4986 or visit www.OutdoorKitchenOutlet.com.
Contact:
On-Site Storage Solutions
Phone: (888) 977-9085
Email: info@onsitestorage.com
