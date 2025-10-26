Third Annual SharkAid Masquerade Will Give Out $1,000 Prize
Wilmington, NC, October 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Get your costumes ready for a spooktacular night at Kipos for the third annual SharkAid Masquerade Party.
Join in the fun from 9pm until midnight, Friday, October 31 at the Kipos Garden Patio. Enjoy delicious cocktails by Blue Shark Vodka, music, treats and contests. Local radio personality Foz will judge for best costume. The winner of the costume contest will receive a $1,000 cash prize.
The event is open to the general public (21+).
Proceeds will benefit The Atlantic Shark Institute in partnership with Blue Shark Vodka. The team is raising funds for BRUVS (underwater video systems) that monitor shark breeding and feeding sites to continue excellent shark research, which is critical to conserve this vital species.
Kipos Hellenic Cuisine: 1900 Eastwood Rd., Suite #2, Wilmington, NC
About Blue Shark Vodka
Made with non-GMO North Carolina sweet corn, Blue Shark Vodka is a family-owned spirits company on a mission to preserve and protect the sharks swimming up the Carolina coast and beyond. The sweet corn mash that goes into each small batch of vodka is behind the success of it being The World’s Smoothest Vodka®.
Blue Shark Vodka is currently available in all North Carolina ABC stores, in select South Carolina and California stores.
Learn more at BlueSharkVodka.com.
Contact
Daytoon Distributors, Inc.Contact
Mark Bloomquist
336-420-8060
www.bluesharkvodka.com
bloomy99@aol.com
