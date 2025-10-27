North Mountain Brewing Co. Chef Jackie Earns Prestigious Les Disciples Escoffier USA
North Mountain Brewery Executive Chef Jackie Abrile-Carlile will be inducted into Les Disciples Escoffier. This is a prestigious honor, and NMT Brewery is proud of Chef Jackie's major accomplishment.
Phoenix, AZ, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- North Mountain Brewery is excited to announce their Executive Chef Jackie Abril-Carlile will be inducted into Les Disciples Escoffier USA this coming Tuesday, October 28, 2025. www.northmountainbrewing.com
This is an incredibly prestigious honor and North Mountain Brewery is proud of Chef Jackie's major accomplishment.
To be inducted within Les Disciples Escoffier International, Chef Jackie was supported and endorsed by two distinguished sponsors: Chef Kareen Linton, 1st Delegate - Tampa Chapter and Chef Sebastien Giannini, President East Coast Chapter.
Chef Jackie has built a remarkable career as a Chef Instructor at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, where she inspires and mentors the next generation of chefs. She holds a Bachelor's in Culinary Arts and Service Management and Double Master's Degrees in Business and Secondary Education. She is fluent in American Sign Language and was a teacher at the Phoenix School for the Deaf.
At North Mountain Brewery, Chef Jackie brings her background in classical French cooking to elevate the traditional pub food fare. Customer favorites include Pizza, Burgers, Lumpia, and similar MediterrAsian foods. She works closely with the Head Brewer, Rob Berkner, to highlight their Craft Beer in food items such as their house-made pizza dough.
Congratulations and Cheers to Chef Jackie Abrile-Carlile on her achievement and the well-deserved award.
Contact
Candy Froogzo
602-861-5999
www.northmountainbrewing.com
