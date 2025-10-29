Literary Fiction Novel "Skylark" Wins Bronze Medal
The Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) awarded Skylark, a Literary Fiction book, the Bronze medal for the 2025 Book Awards Season. Skylark tells the story of Rachel Ryker, the first female Navy SEAL determined to dismantle the patriarchy from within and liberate women from global subjugation, all while ignoring that she's in love with her second in command, Christopher Williams.
Virginia Beach, VA, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) awarded Skylark, a Literary Fiction book, the Bronze medal for the 2025 Book Awards Season. Skylark tells the story of Rachel Ryker, the first female Navy SEAL determined to dismantle the patriarchy from within.When a stolen CIA malware code threatens national security, Rachel and her second-in-command, Christopher Williams, are sent on a high-stakes mission across the Middle East. But as loyalties blur and forbidden feelings surface, Rachel must choose between the Navy she swore to serve—and the man she’s falling for.
MWSA member and author Megan Michelle comes from a military family and always dreamed of joining. A heart condition brought her military service dreams to an end so she writes as a way to highlight female service members and their families.
The MWSA review said, “Readers of action thrillers will appreciate Skylark: The SEAL Saga Book One, although they will encounter variations in this example of the genre. Contemporary popular culture features many smart, beautiful, female soldiers, detectives, and spies; but in this long novel Megan Michelle gives more space than most authors to the emotional and psychological complexity of these figures.”
Megan Michelle had this to say: “This is one of my proudest achievements. Receiving this award from an organization as committed to quality and craftsmanship as the MWSA is so validating to me as an author.”
Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) announced the final winners at the MWSA annual conference and awards banquet in Kansas City, MO on September 27, 2025.
For MWSA’s full book review, please see: https://www.mwsadispatches.com/library/2025/skylark
For review copies or interviews, please contact the author at megan@megan-michelle.com or (757) 383-1914.
About Skylark
Skylark (Bound Books, 2025) tells the story of Rachel Ryker, the first female Navy SEAL determined to dismantle the patriarchy from within. When a stolen CIA malware code threatens national security, Rachel and her second-in-command, Christopher Williams, are sent on a high-stakes mission across the Middle East. But as loyalties blur and forbidden feelings surface, Rachel must choose between the Navy she swore to serve—and the man she’s falling for.
The 455-page literary fiction novel is available via Ingram Spark for distribution. For additional information, please see https://www.megan-michelle.com/
