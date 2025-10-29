Literary Fiction Novel "Skylark" Wins Bronze Medal

The Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) awarded Skylark, a Literary Fiction book, the Bronze medal for the 2025 Book Awards Season. Skylark tells the story of Rachel Ryker, the first female Navy SEAL determined to dismantle the patriarchy from within and liberate women from global subjugation, all while ignoring that she's in love with her second in command, Christopher Williams.