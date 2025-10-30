Roulette77 Launched a Mobile PWA App for Free Roulette Play
The new web app allows users to launch European and American roulette directly from their phone screen without installation or restrictions.
Auburn, AL, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The international platform Roulette77 has introduced its own PWA app, which makes playing roulette even easier and more accessible. Now users can add the game to their smartphone screen and launch it with a single click. No need to download it from the App Store or Google Play. The app is already available on the company’s website and works on both Android and iOS.
The launch of the new PWA app marks the next stage in the development of Roulette77, a platform specializing in roulette learning and practice. The app was developed as a progressive web solution, allowing players to bypass app store restrictions while keeping all the advantages of a native format. After adding the shortcut to the home screen, the game opens instantly, runs in full-screen mode, and does not require access through a browser.
Roulette77 has always been focused on an international audience, so the app is available in most countries and ensures stable performance even with a low connection speed. The project is based on the idea of “play without barriers”: all users need to do is visit the website, add the game to their screen, and then enjoy their gaming session.
“We have long been looking for a way to make access to roulette as fast and independent from external limitations as possible. The PWA format turned out to be the perfect solution as it combines the convenience of a mobile app with the simplicity of web access,” says Andrew Shepard, Head of Product at Roulette77.
He adds that the company sees this launch not just as a technical update but as a step toward a new model of interaction with players: “It is important for us that any user can play, learn, and participate in tournaments without unnecessary steps, literally with a single tap.”
Advantages and uniqueness for players
The Roulette77 PWA app includes two classic versions of roulette: European with a single zero and American with a double zero. Both follow the original rules and maintain the standard RTP rates: 97.3% and 94.74%, respectively. Players can play for free and without time limits, while registered users gain access to tournaments with a global leaderboard updated every five minutes. Balance and progress are saved upon login, allowing users to switch between devices freely and continue their game from the same point.
Special attention has been given to the interface: Roulette77 has preserved the visual aesthetics of a classic casino while adding smooth wheel spin animation. The game is adapted to all screen sizes and performs equally well on both flagship and mid-range smartphones.
Key Facts and Figures of Roulette77
Below are the main indicators that reflect the scale of the project and the advantages of the new Roulette77 PWA app.
Access from more than 140 countries. Roulette77 operates worldwide, ensuring consistently stable app performance.
Two versions in one app. European Roulette (RTP 97.3%) and American Roulette (RTP 94.74%) fully comply with the original rules, which reduces the learning curve.
Monthly and annual tournaments. Players compete for prize positions and build personal statistics in the global leaderboard.
Cross-platform synchronization. Balance and progress are saved when logging in from different devices, allowing players to start a session on a phone and continue on a tablet.
Less than 1 MB compared to 50+ MB for native apps. The PWA version requires no installation, takes up almost no memory, and uses up to 40% less data.
Automatic updates. All interface and content changes occur on the server side, so users do not need to download anything manually.
No restrictions or hidden conditions. The game is completely free, without ads, timers, or time limits.
Conclusion
Thus, the launch of the PWA app confirms Roulette77’s commitment to innovation and the development of safe, free solutions for roulette enthusiasts. Learn more about the product and install the app on the official website: https://roulette77.us/.
Contacts for press and partners:
Business inquiries: business@roulette77.com
Press and content collaboration: collaboration@roulette77.com
Roulette77 is an international platform dedicated to online roulette. Founded in 2017, the company operates in 148 countries and offers over 100 free demo games, strategy guides, reviews of verified and safe online casinos, and tools for responsible gaming. The Roulette77 expert team promotes a culture of fair and safe gaming by creating innovative products, including its own bet calculators and tournament systems.
