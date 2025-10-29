IronOrbit Announces High-Performance, AI-Ready Cloud Solutions at the Gartner® IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2025
Anaheim Hills, CA, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- IronOrbit today announced it will exhibit at the 2025 Gartner® IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference (IOCS), taking place December 9–11, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. At the event, IronOrbit will highlight its managed Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering built-in compliance controls designed for organizations in heavily regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and government contractors.
IronOrbit has been recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service (August 2025) for three consecutive years, which IronOrbit believes underscores the company’s continued focus on secure, performant, and compliant virtual desktop experiences.
“We’re excited to engage with IT leaders at Gartner IOCS and demonstrate how IronOrbit’s managed DaaS simplifies secure end-user computing while meeting stringent regulatory requirements,” said Alexander Saca, CEO at IronOrbit. “With AI, data privacy, and hybrid work reshaping IT, organizations need a desktop platform that’s compliant by design and easy to operate at scale.”
IronOrbit is especially looking forward to the conference session “Assessing the Use and Future of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and DaaS,” which explores where VDI/DaaS is headed and how enterprises can prepare their end-user computing strategies for the future.
Attendees are invited to stop by IronOrbit’s booth in the Cloud Solutions Village to see live demos and discuss how IronOrbit’s managed DaaS delivers centralized administration and policy automation with compliance-ready controls for regulated industries. Built to perform at scale, it supports design, engineering, and data-intensive workloads while enabling rapid onboarding and seamless migration across multi-site and hybrid environments.
Gartner® Disclaimer
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About IronOrbit
IronOrbit is a specialized cloud service provider delivering high-performance cloud desktops backed by six consecutive years of SOC 2 Type 2 compliance and a NIST 800-171 and CMMC-ready infrastructure. The company recently announced its Microsoft 365 GCC partnership, further solidifying its commitment to enterprise-grade security in an ever-evolving threat landscape. IronOrbit’s INFINITY Workspaces™ are engineered for graphics-intensive workloads and high-compute AI instances, ensuring users experience unmatched performance, reliability, and compliance. To learn more, visit IronOrbit.com.
