Shochu Rising 2025: Japan’s Authentic Spirit Comes to Los Angeles
The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS) presents Shochu Rising 2025, a two-day cultural and tasting event celebrating Honkaku Shochu—Japan’s authentic distilled spirit. Held on November 2–3 in Los Angeles, the event bridges Japanese distillers with U.S. food professionals, media, and consumers through tastings, lectures, and pairings from a Michelin-starred restaurant.
The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS) proudly presents Shochu Rising 2025, an immersive two-day event taking place in Los Angeles this November to celebrate Honkaku Shochu, Japan’s authentic distilled spirit.
The program highlights Shochu’s craftsmanship, regional diversity, and modern versatility—connecting Japan’s master distillers with the U.S. culinary, beverage, and media communities.
Day 1 — Sunday, November 2: Public & Professional Tasting
For Food Professionals & General Public
Venue: California Room, Sushi & Sake Festival (DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles Downtown)
Attendees can explore and taste Shochu from 12 distilleries across Japan, meet the makers, and participate in guided tastings that reveal the depth and variety of Japan’s regional spirits.
The program will also feature a special talk session introducing Shochu—exploring its characteristics, serving styles, and how it can be enjoyed with various foods.
Day 2 — Monday, November 3: Media Shochu Tasting & Educational Session
Media & Invitation-Only Event
Venue: JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles
A dedicated program for media and invited industry guests to explore the depth and diversity of Honkaku Shochu.
The program includes:
• Shochu Tasting — Featuring 12 distilleries from Japan
• Lecture on Honkaku Shochu — William Weston, Certified Shochu Advisor & F&B Professional
• Shochu Cocktail Presentation — Tom G. Liu, Head Bartender, Thunderbolt Los Angeles
• Food Pairings — Michelin-starred restaurant UKA, featuring eight bites specially created to pair with Shochu
• Remarks — Consul General of Japan and the Director of Japan House Los Angeles
About the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS)
Founded in 1953, the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS) represents Japan’s brewers and distillers, promoting global appreciation for sake and shochu through education, collaboration, and cultural exchange.
Press & RSVP
Email: press@shochurising.com
URL: ShochuRising.com
