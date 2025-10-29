Shochu Rising 2025: Japan’s Authentic Spirit Comes to Los Angeles

The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS) presents Shochu Rising 2025, a two-day cultural and tasting event celebrating Honkaku Shochu—Japan’s authentic distilled spirit. Held on November 2–3 in Los Angeles, the event bridges Japanese distillers with U.S. food professionals, media, and consumers through tastings, lectures, and pairings from a Michelin-starred restaurant.