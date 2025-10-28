SQUARY AI Legal Launches to Bring Reliable, Transparent AI to Every Law Firm

SQUARY AI Legal, a new AI platform for law firms and regulated industries, delivers secure, workflow-integrated, and source-cited intelligence for case review and analysis. Built for mid- to large-tier firms, it helps attorneys locate clauses, generate deposition questions, and summarize records with verifiable sources. Designed for privacy and speed, it enables up to 70% faster document review and is now available.