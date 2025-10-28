SQUARY AI Legal Launches to Bring Reliable, Transparent AI to Every Law Firm
SQUARY AI Legal, a new AI platform for law firms and regulated industries, delivers secure, workflow-integrated, and source-cited intelligence for case review and analysis. Built for mid- to large-tier firms, it helps attorneys locate clauses, generate deposition questions, and summarize records with verifiable sources. Designed for privacy and speed, it enables up to 70% faster document review and is now available.
Pittsburgh, PA, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SQUARY AI Legal, a new AI platform built exclusively for law firms and regulated industries, has officially launched to deliver secure, workflow-integrated, and source-cited intelligence for attorneys handling complex case materials.
Designed around the day-to-day realities of legal practice, SQUARY AI Legal enables attorneys to instantly create proposals, locate key clauses, evidence, and case law, generate deposition questions, and summarize legal or medical records — all with complete traceability and within their existing document management systems.
Unlike generic AI tools, SQUARY AI Legal operates entirely within private, firm-controlled environments, ensuring full confidentiality and compliance with legal standards. Every result is accompanied by verifiable source links, giving attorneys the ability to audit and trust each output.
“AI will only earn a place in the legal space when it delivers reliable, transparent results in the format professionals already use,” said Sanjay Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO of SQUARY AI Legal. “We built SQUARY so attorneys can trust every output, knowing it’s backed by verifiable sources and a secure, isolated environment.”
Built for mid- to large-tier firms, SQUARY AI Legal supports a wide range of practices — from litigation and personal injury to contract review and medical analysis. Its foundation is designed to mirror the processes attorneys use today, producing results that are formatted, cited, and ready to go directly into filings, summaries, or client deliverables.
Early users report up to 70% faster document review and significant time savings per case, with all insights formatted for direct use in briefs, reports, and internal reviews.
SQUARY AI Legal is now open for deployment across North America. Firms can begin implementation immediately with full support for secure integration and onboarding. The firm is hosting a webinar with its partner, Quatrini Law Firm, on November 5 at 1:00 PM EDT.
For more information or to request a demo, visit www.squary.ai or contact info@squary.ai.
Sanjay Chopra
412-720-5635
www.squary.ai
412-720-5635
www.squary.ai
