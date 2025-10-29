Witlingo to Launch “Whitney,” a Voice Companion Helping Older Adults Feel Less Alone, Powered by OpenHome
Witlingo and OpenHome Announce Whitney: A Voice Companion That Listens, Remembers, and Cares
McLean, VA, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Witlingo, a leader in senior living communication technology, and OpenHome, the world’s open conversational AI platform, today announced Whitney, a new kind of voice companion designed to bring comfort, conversation, and connection to older adults.
Whitney enables seniors to engage naturally in back-and-forth voice conversations about daily life, memories, or how they are feeling. Unlike standard assistants, Whitney listens with empathy, remembers personal details, and builds a bond over time. She can share reflections, play trivia, and offer gentle reminders that help users stay mentally active and emotionally supported.
“Whitney represents exactly what OpenHome was built for, empowering creators to design voice experiences that serve real human needs,” said Shannon Wu, CEO of OpenHome. “Witlingo’s vision to use conversational AI to combat loneliness is powerful and deeply aligned with our belief that open, human-centered technology can improve lives.”
Loneliness among older adults is a growing health concern. Witlingo identified that technology could help address it through genuine conversation rather than monitoring or alerts. Whitney is designed to listen, remember, and respond with care, providing companionship that feels natural and respectful.
Built on the OpenHome platform and fully integrated into Witlingo’s senior living ecosystem, Whitney uses OpenHome’s personality engine to deliver persistent memory, contextual understanding, and adaptive emotional tone. This allows her to evolve over time, becoming more attuned to each individual she interacts with.
“Whitney is more than a voice interface — she’s a presence,” said Ahmed Bouzid, CEO of Witlingo. “We built her to listen, to remember, and to care. She’s designed for one of society’s most overlooked needs — companionship for those who simply want someone to talk to.”
Whitney will debut on the OpenHome Portal, followed by a mobile app for iOS and Android. The invite-only app launches in December 2025, with general release scheduled for March 2026. Early deployments will take place in senior living communities already powered by Witlingo, ensuring Whitney evolves through real-world feedback from residents and coordinators.
By combining Witlingo’s human-centered design with OpenHome’s conversational infrastructure, Whitney delivers an emotionally intelligent experience focused on empathy, inclusion, and everyday joy.
Those interested in receiving an invitation to the December launch, please go to: www.witlingo.com/whitney-invite
About Witlingo
Witlingo provides innovative communication and engagement tools for senior living communities, helping residents, families, and staff stay connected through audio, video, and conversational AI.
About OpenHome
OpenHome is a custom AI smart speaker with an open platform for building human-centered voice experiences. They welcome a community of creators and developers to design assistants that truly listen, understand, and care. Start building voice experiences on your OpenHome smart speaker today at www.openhome.com.
Media Contacts:
Witlingo
Michael Russo | michael.russo@witlingo.com
OpenHome
Chris Gonzalez | chris@openhome.com
Whitney enables seniors to engage naturally in back-and-forth voice conversations about daily life, memories, or how they are feeling. Unlike standard assistants, Whitney listens with empathy, remembers personal details, and builds a bond over time. She can share reflections, play trivia, and offer gentle reminders that help users stay mentally active and emotionally supported.
“Whitney represents exactly what OpenHome was built for, empowering creators to design voice experiences that serve real human needs,” said Shannon Wu, CEO of OpenHome. “Witlingo’s vision to use conversational AI to combat loneliness is powerful and deeply aligned with our belief that open, human-centered technology can improve lives.”
Loneliness among older adults is a growing health concern. Witlingo identified that technology could help address it through genuine conversation rather than monitoring or alerts. Whitney is designed to listen, remember, and respond with care, providing companionship that feels natural and respectful.
Built on the OpenHome platform and fully integrated into Witlingo’s senior living ecosystem, Whitney uses OpenHome’s personality engine to deliver persistent memory, contextual understanding, and adaptive emotional tone. This allows her to evolve over time, becoming more attuned to each individual she interacts with.
“Whitney is more than a voice interface — she’s a presence,” said Ahmed Bouzid, CEO of Witlingo. “We built her to listen, to remember, and to care. She’s designed for one of society’s most overlooked needs — companionship for those who simply want someone to talk to.”
Whitney will debut on the OpenHome Portal, followed by a mobile app for iOS and Android. The invite-only app launches in December 2025, with general release scheduled for March 2026. Early deployments will take place in senior living communities already powered by Witlingo, ensuring Whitney evolves through real-world feedback from residents and coordinators.
By combining Witlingo’s human-centered design with OpenHome’s conversational infrastructure, Whitney delivers an emotionally intelligent experience focused on empathy, inclusion, and everyday joy.
Those interested in receiving an invitation to the December launch, please go to: www.witlingo.com/whitney-invite
About Witlingo
Witlingo provides innovative communication and engagement tools for senior living communities, helping residents, families, and staff stay connected through audio, video, and conversational AI.
About OpenHome
OpenHome is a custom AI smart speaker with an open platform for building human-centered voice experiences. They welcome a community of creators and developers to design assistants that truly listen, understand, and care. Start building voice experiences on your OpenHome smart speaker today at www.openhome.com.
Media Contacts:
Witlingo
Michael Russo | michael.russo@witlingo.com
OpenHome
Chris Gonzalez | chris@openhome.com
Contact
WitlingoContact
Ahmed Bouzid
202-615-6128
www.witlingo.com
Chris Gonzalez
chris@openhome.com
512 507 3352
Ahmed Bouzid
202-615-6128
www.witlingo.com
Chris Gonzalez
chris@openhome.com
512 507 3352
Categories