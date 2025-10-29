Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts Chosen for a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
McDonough, GA, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts of McDonough, Georgia, has been chosen for a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). Selected for her outstanding leadership and dedication to public health, Dr. Roberts will be featured in a two-page spread in the winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
About Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts
Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts is a respected Navy veteran, epidemiologist, international 5-star author, and critical care nurse educator known for her journey that began in the high-pressure world of intensive care, where every second mattered. She is the founder of Crush 33™ and Eyes of Sepsis Where Time Runs Out in SIlence™, a cinematic public health campaign that reframes education through storytelling and empathy. She authored the trademarked CRUSH 33™ – A Medical Emergency™ protocol — a five-step standard now adopted by the Atlanta VA Medical Center as part of its sepsis-response framework:
C – Call it Early
R – Rush Cultures, Vitals, Labs, Oxygenation
U – Use the Protocol
S – Speak Up, Speak Fast
H – Hold the Clock Accountable
33 minutes: To act on the Symptoms of Sepsis.
Through her Community Sepsis Stand-Downs, Dr. Roberts united veterans, clinicians, and families around one promise: Not on our watch. Her ability to connect urgency with compassion turned medical metrics into movements. Beyond the ICU, Dr. Roberts brought healing to the page. Her children’s imprint, Whimsky Works SkinCare Patrol™, transforms health and empathy into vibrant, cinematic stories that reach both children and parents.
In October 2025, her title Whimsky Works™ Skincare Patrol: Asthma and Allergies Rescue received a Five-Star Rating, praised for its creative blend of humor, heart, and health literacy. Reviewers noted that she makes “science feel safe,” a rare gift in children’s education.
For Dr. Roberts, the accolade confirmed that compassion can be taught through story just as powerfully as through science. In September 2025, she appeared on Logan Crawford’s Spotlight TV, sharing her journey from Navy service to national advocacy. Her poise, insight, and purpose resonated. Her message of resilience reached radio audiences nationwide through Kate Delaney’s syndicated shows “America’s Heroes” and “Amazing Americans.” Dr. Roberts spoke about service, sepsis education, and the moment she realized that awareness itself can be a lifesaving act. She was also featured in July 2025 in Woman’s Weekly and Bold Journey Magazine.
Through her Lifetime Partnership with Seven Chapter Literary, Dr. Roberts has brought her message of awareness and compassion to global audiences. Her collaborations have appeared at the Philippines International Book Fair, the Georgia Indie Book Fair, and the Frankfurt International Book Fair 2025.
Under the Seven Chapter Literary banner, her initiatives Eyes of Sepsis™, CRUSH 33™, and Whimsky Works™ exist as intertwined missions to educate, elevate, and empower.
Through Muddy Waters Consultant, LLC and DrSueJBooks™, Dr. Roberts continues to merge evidence with empathy, creating campaigns and curricula that make complex science human. Her initiatives Eyes of Sepsis™, CRUSH 33™, Whimsky Works™, Speak Up Kid™, and Popcorn Theory™ share one foundation:
Knowledge without compassion is incomplete, and compassion without action is unfinished.
She is mentioned as a leader whose impact spans science, storytelling, and service. Her work proves that the most powerful movements begin not with noise but with courage.
“Every time someone learns to see, to speak, or to believe they matter,” Dr. Roberts reflects, “that’s the real award.”
Dr. Roberts is affiliated with numerous organizations, including SCCM, Sepsis Alliance, and the U.S. Navy Veteran Nurse Corps Officer. As a valued member of P.O.W.E.R., she was named Woman of the Month for July 2025.
For more information, visit: www.Drsuejbooks.com and EyesofSepsis.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
